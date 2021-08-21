EDENTON — Edenton Town Council didn’t have to look too far to find the town’s next manager.
Council announced Monday night that Corey Gooden, the town’s current public works director, will succeed longtime Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton when her retirement takes effect at the end of next month.
Gooden, whose salary will increase to $110,000 annually, will assume his new responsibilities on Oct. 1 following a transition period with Knighton, town officials said.
Gooden expressed gratitude for the appointment.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Town of Edenton,” Gooden said in a press release. “I am humbled to be selected to follow our outstanding town manager, and she will be greatly missed. I am eager to start this next chapter in the rich history that makes Edenton such a special place. I look forward to the challenge, and I am very excited to continue working with everyone in our community to make our wonderful town an even better place to live, work and visit.”
Gooden’s contract allows for it to be revisited in June 2022, which Gooden said is mostly an acknowledgement of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he hopes and expects that once some of the COVID-related uncertainties are resolved he and the town will look at a multi-year contract, possibly for five years.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings congratulated Gooden on the appointment.
“On behalf of our Town Council, I congratulate Corey on his selection after a rigorous search process,” Stallings said in a press release from the town. “We considered many well-qualified candidates and deliberated carefully, but we found the best qualified candidate close to home. Corey has served our citizens well in a key position for four years. We look forward to working with him as the new town manager.”
Mercer Group Associates, a national public sector executive search and consulting firm with an office in Raleigh, assisted Edenton Town Council with its manager search. The council received 40 applications from 15 states, and considered a number of candidates with extensive local government management experience. The council interviewed five semifinalists.
Stallings said Town Council greatly appreciated the input of citizens and town department heads about the qualifications, experience and characteristics council should look for in the next manager.
“We used those criteria as a guide in making our decisions,” Stallings said.
Gooden will succeed Knighton, who is retiring on Sept. 30 after 33 years as Edenton town manager.
“We thank Anne-Marie for her many years of dedicated public service, and her exceptional contributions to our community,” Stallings said. “As our incoming town manager knows, our finances are in a sound condition to deal with the opportunities and challenges ahead, with the assistance of our very capable town staff.”
Gooden has served as Edenton’s director of Public Works for Edenton since 2017. He worked previously with RTI International in Research Triangle Park, and with Weyerhaeuser and International Paper in New Bern.
Gooden earned a bachelor of science degree in paper science engineering, with a minor in environmental science from N.C. State University. He received the Park Scholarship, which is designed “to bring exceptional students to NC State University based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character.”
Gooden is a native of Elizabethtown, in Bladen County. He and his wife, Heather S. Gooden, and their family currently reside near Edenton.
Knighton explained in an interview Tuesday that the search process for a new director public works will begin as soon as possible.
“We need to start the process right away,” she said.
But Knighton added that if the town doesn’t find the right person immediately, the department will be in good hands until that person is found and hired. The department has capable supervisors and Gooden will still be around, even if working from a different office, she noted.