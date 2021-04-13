An Edenton woman was killed and her husband critically injured after their car collided with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 17 in Perquimans County Sunday evening, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Rose Harrell, 80, of Burnt Mill Road, died after her 2007 Chevrolet Impala collided with a Ford Ranger pickup at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Hopewell Road, Trooper Buddy Davis said.
According to Davis, Harrell was driving north on Hopewell Road about 7:42 p.m. when her Impala pulled into the intersection at U.S. 17 and struck a eastbound pickup driven by James Ward, 30, of Riverview Drive, Hertford.
Harrell died at the scene, Davis said.
Her husband, Joseph Harrell, 88, a passenger in the vehicle, initially was transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton. He then was airlifted to Vidant Health hospital in Greenville where he was in critical condition Monday, Davis said.
Ward was also transported to Vidant Chowan Hospital where he was treated for severe lacerations to his face before being released on Monday, Davis said.
Davis said his investigation indicates Rose Harrell pulled out in front of Ward’s pickup. Speed was not a factor in the collision, he said.
The Harrells and Ward were all wearing seatbelts, he added.
The collision happened 5.6 miles south of Hertford, just north of where N.C. Highway 37 intersects with U.S. 17.
Both the Bethel and Hertford fire departments responded to the collision, as did the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services and Chowan Emergency Medical Services.