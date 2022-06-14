EDENTON — The Sears Hometown store in downtown Edenton is set to close this month as part of its parent company’s nationwide liquidation.
The shuttering of the store on June 22 will bring to a close Sears’ decades-long relationship with the town. At least 100 other stores across the country, including one in Elizabeth City, also are scheduled to close this month.
As early as the 1950s, a Sears Catalog Store appeared at the corner of South Broad and King streets. While it changed locations, branding and management over the years, the store eventually wound up at 211 South Broad Street, the former home of Edenton Furniture Company.
The Sears Hometown brand, which does not operate directly under the Sears name, was originally a subsidiary of Sears Hometown and Outlet, which was founded as an offshoot of Sears in 2012 while the parent company was facing financial woes.
In 2019, Sears Hometown was acquired by Transformco, which also owns the original Sears brand, as well as Kmart. Only 23 original Sears and three Kmart stores continue to operate in the United States.
There were 491 Sears Hometown stores in 2019, with that number steadily declining since. The nearly 100 closures in 2022 will roughly halve the brand’s remaining retail footprint.
All of the Hometown stores are individually operated by franchisees, according to Transformco.
Since the store announced its impending closure via Facebook on May 14, customers have been able to take advantage of steep discounts as the store looks to liquidate its remaining inventory. Lawnmowers were selling at 30 percent off, appliances were selling at up to 55 percent off, and tools were discounted at 35 percent off.
During a reporter’s recent visit to the store, the building appeared cavernous, empty and filled with echo. Only a few remaining tools and appliances sit in the center of the sales floor, around two work desks for the remaining employees.
Once the Sears store is gone, Destination Downtown Edenton will be assisting the storefront’s owner with locating a new tenant.
“The future of the Sears building is of unique prominent importance to DDE,” Director Morgan Potts said. “It’s a unique building; one of the few with a loading dock and an elevator. We are committed to assisting with locating a new tenant for 211 South Broad Street.”