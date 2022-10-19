Edmundson fox monument

The Edmundson-Fox Monument will be rededicated at the corner of Church and Newby streets in Hertford, Sunday at 3 p.m. The monument commemorates the first visits by Quaker missionaries to Perquimans County in the 17th century.

 Photo courtesy Lynwood Winslow

A monument marking the first visits by Quaker missionaries to Perquimans County 350 years ago will be rededicated at a special ceremony in Hertford this weekend.

The Edmundson-Fox Monument will be rededicated at the corner of Church and Newby streets Sunday at 3 p.m.