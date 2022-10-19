...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
A monument marking the first visits by Quaker missionaries to Perquimans County 350 years ago will be rededicated at a special ceremony in Hertford this weekend.
The Edmundson-Fox Monument will be rededicated at the corner of Church and Newby streets Sunday at 3 p.m.
According to organizers, the rededication marks the 350th anniversary of Quakers William Edmundson and George Fox’s visit to Perquimans in the spring and fall of 1672, as well as the resetting of the monument as part of the new S-Bridge project.
Edmundson, accompanied by a guide and one or two companions, traveled from Virginia through the Great Dismal Swamp in May 1672 to the home of Henry and Hannah Phelps, who lived on the banks of the Perquimans River.
Edmundson gathered local English settlers and held the first recorded service of Christian worship in what was then the English colony of North Carolina, according to a press release.
“From this work the Religious Society of Friends, known as Quakers, grew and became the leading Christian denomination in the colony through the first part of the 18th century,” the release states.
“Friends controlled the Colonial government during that time,” the release continues, “and continued to play major roles in the development and history of the state, working to, among other things, promote public education and abolish slavery.”
Organizers of Sunday’s event are inviting the public to attend Sunday’s rededication ceremony. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Guidebooks for a driving tour of historic Quaker sites in the county will be available following the rededication, and the Newbold-White House Historic site will be open for tours.