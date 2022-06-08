More than 440 families from Perquimans and surrounding counties took advantage of the Economic Improvement Council’s Community Resource Fair last week at the Perquimans Park and Recreation Center.
Families received fruits and vegetables, potatoes, cases of bottled water, baby wipes, cleaning staples and other home necessities, while students received book bags, backpacks and school supplies.
A wide selection of comforters where available for those with a linen voucher for needed bed linens.
“If you have a child, or a grandchild and you have a bike voucher, you are entitled to a bicycle. We will be giving about 50 children’s bicycles today, “ said EIC Executive Director Landon B. Mason.
“We have a plethora of products in the red bags,” he continued. “There could be electronics, household items, masks or sanitation supplies. We are also giving every family potatoes and carrots, fresh fruits and vegetables as we have teamed up with the Food Bank of the Albemarle.”
Many of those who showed up received one of the 500 hundred $50 gas cards.
“Can you compute that number?” Mason asked. “Five hundred gas cards at $50, that is $25,000 we are going to give out today.”
And while the gas cards were a bonus, every family received at least one pair of shoes.
“Samaritan’s Feet is giving out 800 pairs of shoes and orthopedic shoes and they are also donating another 150 pairs to a Title 1 school in Chowan County,” Mason said, adding, “Samaritan’s Feet is a wonderful organization and a huge supporter.”
Sharon Goodson, state executive director of the North Carolina Community Action Association, had the opportunity to ride along with Mason in his golf cart as he cheered and encouraged volunteers just before the Thursday, June 2 event began.
Goodson, explained Mason, oversees 34 activities in North Carolina leveraging over $500 million in funds. Currently the EIC oversees $22 million spent across 13 counties for Head Start and the Early Head Start programs.
“We were just awarded $100,000 from Dominion Energy to put toward our programs,” Mason said.
By 11 a.m., a line of cars for the EIC event stretched from the Parks and Recreation parking lot to Harvey Point Road. When the event began, the cars began moving slowly past eight tents manned by more than 100 volunteers.
Perquimans resident Claire Bailey couldn’t believe the generosity.
“This is my first time here,” she said. “I am so thankful. I received some food and a new comforter and I think I am going to get a bike — if they can fit it in my car. This is so exciting.”
Two volunteers assisted Bailey with her bike and she managed to fit it onto her backseat.
Joyce Leary, another bike recipient, was equally excited.
“I can’t believe it,” Leary said. “This is an amazing event. I couldn’t image getting a bike. I am so grateful.”
After the bike was loaded into her car, she moved on to the next white tent.