North Carolina families struggling financially from the effects of the pandemic are invited to get a bit of relief in the form of supplies and COVID vaccinations all provided at no-cost by the Economic Improvement Council (EIC).
On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, volunteers at The Big Pop Up contactless supply distribution event will place household goods, personal supplies, food items, educational material and other products in car trunks and on truck beds for up to 800 local families. The Big Pop Up, hosted by EIC, is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The event will start at 10 a.m. and will run until supplies are diminished.
The contactless drive-through event, to be held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center in Hertford (310 Granby St.), will require participants to safely remain in their vehicles. As participants drive through various stations, volunteers will place supplies inside car trunks or on truck beds. During the event, healthcare providers will administer COVID-19 vaccinations on-site to anyone wishing to receive the vaccine.
“Beyond the pandemic’s impact on the healthcare system in eastern North Carolina, our local communities have been hit hard economically,” said Dr. Landon B. Mason, EIC executive director. “This cost-free event will allow us to provide a measure of support to some of our most vulnerable families.”
EIC is seeking volunteers to assist onsite during the event. Interested individuals should contact Dana Lewis via email at Dana.Lewis@eicca.org or by telephone at 252-916-5584.
The event is supported by a number of local and state partners, including the North Carolina Community Action Association, Perquimans County, the North Carolina Head Start Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Good360, Albemarle Regional Health Services, North Carolina Office of Economic Opportunity, Mutual of America Financial Group, and Ballantyne Insurance Co. Organizations or individuals wishing to sponsor the event or donate supplies, educational materials or funds, should contact Dr. Mason at Dr.Landon.Mason@eicca.org.
The Economic Improvement Council (EIC), a regional non-profit community action agency, works to promote the economic, physical and social well-being of its customers by providing high quality services to assist low-income people in becoming self-sufficient. Located in Edenton, North Carolina, EIC provides resources for families in Beaufort, Chowan, Camden, Currituck, Hyde, Perquimans, Dare, Gates, Martin, Pasquotank, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.
For information on EIC and the services it provides, please visit www.eicca.org.