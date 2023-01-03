city electric substation

A no-trespassing sign is seen at the entrance to a city of Elizabeth City electric substation located in the 1600 block of W. Church Street Extended, Friday afternoon.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

An Elizabeth City State University professor and emergency management expert says Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure highlight the vulnerability of power grids and electric substations, including those in the United States.

“It is very interesting that we are watching the issues in Ukraine on the news with the repeated attacks of their power grid and other infrastructure targets and then we see a smaller scale attack on a North Carolina system,” said Kevin Kupietz, professor and chairman of ECSU’s emergency management degree program.