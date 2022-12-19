A local contest styled after the NBC reality series “The Voice” is seeking the area's next rising singing sensation.
“Elizabeth City’s The Voice” contest will be held in January and feature a top cash prize of $1,000, said local performer and contest creator Robby Goodman.
The local competition is not affiliated with NBC’s hit show but will follow a similar format, including judges and voting participation by the audience. In NBC's show, the judges do not see the singers while they perform. The Elizabeth City version adds a bit more suspense, as Goodman explained.
“We’re not going to let the audience see the singer either,” said Goodman, who along with fellow local performer Michelle Renaldi will emcee the contest.
The contest will be held across three days in January, beginning Jan. 14 and continuing Jan. 21 and Jan. 28, at College of The Albemarle’s Performing Arts Center. Show times for each night are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Jan. 14 competition will be for auditions. The Knockout Round will be held on Jan. 21, to be concluded by the Grand Finale on Jan. 28. The winner will receive a $1,000 prize, sponsored by Elizabeth City Buick GMC, according to Goodman. Second- and third-place prizes of $500 and $250, respectively, will also be awarded.
Goodman described the contest as a “community initiative” and is hoping the money raised will help kickstart a new community theater group that includes working with COA.
“I’m hoping this will be a new relationship with COA,” Goodman said. “We’re excited to be doing this event.”
Goodman is a local graphic artist and singer who has appeared in local productions of “Miscast,” several downtown First Friday ArtWalk events and “The Singing Dead,” a group of singing “zombies” who performed Halloween night in Pailin’s Alley in 2019.
Singers interested in competing must notify Goodman by Dec. 31 to be considered for advancement to the Jan. 14 auditions. Residents who’d like to participate must first submit via a phone text to Goodman that includes participant’s age (must be 12 or older), desired stage name, if applicable, and a 60-second video clip of participant singing karaoke to a family friendly song of their choice.
Send the text message to Goodman at 252-548-7092. Sending the required text is not automatic entry into the contest, Goodman said. Participants will be notified whether they’ve been selected to advance to the Jan. 14 round.
Participants also must be available to compete on all three performance dates.
Once selected, the contest participants will be divided into three teams, each coached by one of the three judges: Alana Houston, Emily Tabolt and Lisa Lowry. The judges will vote whether a participant advances to the next round. Audience members also will have a vote; they'll decide whether to give participants a second chance after having been eliminated by the judges, Goodman said.
“I really want the audience to feel involved,” he said.
Each audience member will get one free vote, but they also can pay $1 to cast an additional vote, for as many votes as they’d like. Family members could spend $50 by voting for a participant if they want to, Goodman said.
In addition to the contestants, Goodman, Renaldi and the three judges will perform, Goodman said.
For ticket information, visit the online ticket website https://www.onthestage.com. At the home page, click on the “Production Search” link in the top left corner and enter Elizabeth City’s The Voice and hit search.