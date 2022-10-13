We see them all over the county. They are in uniform at every event, promoting safety and encouraging community service. The Perquimans County Emergency Services Management team is always busy.
According to Perquimans County Emergency Services Information Officer Julie Solesbee, the department handled 1,803 911 calls from July through September. July saw the most calls, a total of 665.
Also the Perquimans County Sherriff’s Department answered 3,493 calls during the same three-month period.
The Perquimans County Water Rescue Team is a multi-agency team under the direction of the Emergency Management division. The team is comprised primarily of emergency services staff and sheriff’s office and fire department personnel. The type of incidents the team responds to vary and include surface water rescues, water evacuations, search and recovery missions, and other marine-related tasks.
The summer months usually bring an increase in county water rescues. The third-quarter data included seven water rescue incidents.
Perquimans County Emergency Services logged a total of 696 calls. Perquimans County Magistrates Charles Woodard and George Long also had a busy third quarter, responding to more than 150 calls.
Perquimans Emergency Services was busy several weeks ago monitoring Hurricane Ian and providing alerts and updates throughout the storm’s passage over the area. Fortunately, there was minimal damage reported according to Solesbee.
The county Emergency Management Division works with local agencies to ensure the preparedness of Perquimans County in the event of a natural or man-made disaster. The office also coordinates the response and relief activities within the county when a disaster occurs.
The division also works with the community to identify, analyze and develop emergency plans for hazards that could affect the county. Emergency plans are developed through management of preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation programs.
Community events and outreach are a major focus for the department. In September the team participated in over 21 community events or training sessions. They had a presence at the Perquimans Indian Summer Festival and also at The Landings of Albemarle block party.
In August a seven-person EMS team demonstrated hands-only CPR to a group of children enrolled in the Seeds of Success program in Hertford. The demonstration included tips and techniques for bandaging a wound, how to treat a burn, how to wrap a tourniquet and what information you give to the dispatcher when calling 911.
For information about getting EMS officials to demonstrate CPR at a community event, contact the department at 252-426- 5646.