Julie Solesbee

Perquimans County Emergency Services Information Officer Julie Solesbee is shown during the mock crash exercise before prom at Perquimans County High School in May.

 The Perquimans Weekly

We see them all over the county. They are in uniform at every event, promoting safety and encouraging community service. The Perquimans County Emergency Services Management team is always busy.

According to Perquimans County Emergency Services Information Officer Julie Solesbee, the department handled 1,803 911 calls from July through September. July saw the most calls, a total of 665.