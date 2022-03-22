Thanks to the hard work of Hertford Fire Department's volunteer firefighters, Perquimans County residents who live within 5 miles of the town's fire station could soon be eligible for a cost break on their home insurance.
According to a press release, the department was recently reinspected by the N.C. Department of Insurance and the Office of the State Fire Marshal and, according to county officials, Hertford's 28 firefighters were found to have logged over 500 more hours than the required amount.
As a result of the increased training and the fire department's performance on other elements of the reinspection, homeowners in the Hertford Fire District — regardless of how close they live to a fire hydrant — will have an insurance rating of 5 if they live within 5 road miles of the Hertford Fire Station. Those within 6 miles of the station will still have a rating of 9E. The change takes effect May 1.
Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon commended Fire Chief Drew Woodard and the Hertford department for the achievement.
“This is an excellent rating for a rural volunteer fire department and shows the continued commitment of all of our volunteer firefighters," he said. ”I commend you and your department for your dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live."
NC Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey also expressed his congratulations.
"The citizens should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency," he said in the release.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole also congratulated the department.
“I am proud of the commitment that Hertford Fire Department has made to serve and protect the residents and property in the town of Hertford and the community," she said. "These firefighters consistently work and train to ensure that they are prepared when duty calls.”
According to the release, inspections of fire agencies in the state are required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. The inspections cover everything from staffing and equipment and how equipment is maintained to a fire department's communications capabilities and the availability of water sources. The results of the inspections help determine homeowner’s insurance rates within that fire district.
Because part of the inspection covers staffing, firefighter training plays a key role. Under state rules, each volunteer firefighter has to complete a minimum of 36 training and continuing education hours a year to remain active. The inspection found Hertford's 28 volunteer firefighters logged a total of 1,580 training hours over the past year — 570 more than required.
Woodard said preparation for the recent inspection required "a lot of work behind the scenes." He thanked "everyone who helped make it successful" but he gave special credit to the firefighters themselves.
“This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our 28 firefighters," he said. "Each one has taken time away from their family to ensure that they receive the necessary training to protect our community and it shows.”