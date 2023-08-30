Back to School

Students arrive by school bus on the first day of classes at Perquimans Middle School, Monday. Nearly 1,700 students are enrolled in the Perquimans County Schools for the new year.

 Perquimans County Schools photo

Perquimans County Schools went back to class Monday with a number of facility improvements on the horizon.

“We had a great first day of school across our district yesterday,” Superintendent Tanya Turner said Tuesday.

  