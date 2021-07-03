HOPE MILLS — Smiles, hugs and laughter between teammates, coaches and family members dressed in Perquimans County yellow and black were hard to miss.
Moments after Perquimans County defeated East Surry in two games during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A Baseball State Championship series at South View High School on Sunday, June 27, supporters who made the trip from across the state to witness history were on the field.
With cell phone settings set to camera, those in the crowd were ready to capture the moment when the 2021 Perquimans County High School baseball team celebrated a state championship.
The high school baseball program based in Hertford lifted its first baseball state championship trophy since the 1963 season.
Among those taking in the moment 58 years in the making were three generations of Winslows.
Jett Winslow is a junior third baseman on the team.
After the series, he was able to take a photo on the field with his father and assistant coach Jeff Winslow.
Completing the trio was Jett’s grandfather and Jeff’s father, Wayne Winslow.
Wayne Winslow was a member of the 1963 Perquimans County High School NCHSAA Class 2A Baseball State Championship team along with the 1964 state runner-up team.
“Unbelievable,” Jeff Winslow said of the moment.
A state championship has always been the goal for the core group of the 2021 team.
“It’s what we talk about all the time,” coach Winslow said. “It’s what we have talked about with this group of kids since they were seven or eight years old.”
Coach Winslow added the entire team and coaching staff are incredible.
“Adversity does not seem to bother us,” coach Winslow said. “It’s an awesome privilege to be a part of it.”
Coach Winslow acknowledged that during the season when Jett had some struggles at the plate, he would be more of a father figure to Jett than a coach.
“I definitely take the coach hat off and just be dad,” coach Winslow said. “I can tell you, nobody was harder on him than I am, but nobody loves him more than me.”
Coach Winslow credited Jett for hitting the ball well all season.
“He’s been seeing it good all year,” coach Winslow said. “Very consistent at the plate. I preach to him time and time again, just get up there and hit the ball hard. Put a good swing on your pitch in the zone and try to hit it hard.”
According to statistics on MaxPreps.com before the state championship series Jett had a healthy .500 batting average (28 hits in 56 at bats) with 17 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and a home run.
During the two games of the best-of-three game state championship series, Jett Winslow had two hits, an RBI, three walks and a run scored.
Jett acknowledged being a state champion was amazing.
“It’s something we have worked for since we were put together when we were little,” Jett said. “It’s a big achievement and it’s always been in the back of our minds.”
Celebrating the championship with his father and grandfather was special for the third baseman.
“It’s amazing. It feels like something that was meant to happen,” Jett said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Jett said what he enjoyed about the season was getting the opportunity to play with his best friends on the team.
“We’ve been best friends since we were little and it was amazing to accomplish it together,” Jett said.
The family ties don’t end with the Winslows.
Perquimans County head coach Justin Roberson is the great nephew of James “Catfish” Hunter.
Jim “Catfish” Hunter was a member of the 1963 state championship team and pitched in the championship for Perquimans.
Roberson’s nephew is Tanner Thach, a junior pitcher and first baseman on the 2021 team who was named the series most valuable player.
Thach’s father, Richard Thach, is an assistant coach on the team and played baseball at Perquimans County when he was in high school.
Roberson noted the families celebrating on the field after the series as part of the program’s tradition.
“This state championship was not won this year,” Roberson said. “It was not won by me as the head coach. This state championship was won with those kids on ball fields when they were six, seven and eight years old. That’s when this state championship was won.”
Roberson acknowledged receiving the accolades of winning a state championship, but added it wasn’t his.
The championship belonged to the team and the community.
“Our community earned it. Those parents earned it; the time they have put in with their kids to make baseball a priority,” Roberson added. “My job was not to mess it up.”
Roberson acknowledged the lineage and tradition of baseball at Perquimans County High School, which includes his great-uncle Hunter, who is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for his professional baseball career with the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees.
Hunter passed away in 1999.
“We talk about Catfish a lot,” Roberson said. “In our little corner of the world, it can be done. He did it. Catfish Hunter did it. If you have a dream and you’ve got the work ethic, you can do it too. It’s a special moment. We haven’t been to the state championship in 57 years and we haven’t won it in 58 years. The last time we won it, Jimmy Hunter toed the bump and got us the win. What a great moment for our town and these kids. It’s a memory they will have forever.”