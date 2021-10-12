Family Dollar shoppers in Hertford will actually be shopping in two stores starting Thursday.
Dollar Tree, Inc. announced last week it will be opening its Family Dollar and Dollar Tree “Combo” store in the existing Family Dollar store at 208 Ocean Highway on Thursday.
According to a press release, the Family Dollar section of the store will offer frozen and refrigerated food, a selection of pantry goods, beauty and health merchandise, household supplies, basic apparel, baby and toddler necessities, pet food, electronics, toys and home décor.
The Dollar Tree section of the 13,635 square-foot store will feature more than 4,000 items for $1. Items will include balloons and party supplies, Hallmark greeting cards, seasonal decorations and holiday gifts, do-it-yourself crafting essentials, and school supplies.
According to Family Dollar’s website, the retail giant already has 50 Combo stores and plans to open more this year. Typically the stores open in communities of 3,000 to 4,000 people, the company said.
“Small towns have historically had very limited retail options and shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s investor and media relations manager said in a press release. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the Hertford community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products and exciting $1 deals.”
The Combo stores typically employ six to 10 associates, the company said.