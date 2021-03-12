Family of Six Loses Home, Belongings in Perquimans fire

HERTFORD — A Snug Harbor family lost their home in a house fire on Wednesday, one of three fires Perquimans County firefighters responded to in just a little over three hours.
One of the other fires damaged a livestock barn in Belvidere while the third was reported in the highway median off U.S. Highway 17 South.
No injuries were reported in any of the fires, although some livestock in the barn fire did suffer some minor burns, Perquimans Emergency Management said in a press release Thursday.
The house fire was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street in the Snug Harbor subdivision at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, according to the press release.
Perquimans Fire Marshal Barry Overman said Thursday that a family of six lived in the home but only one family member, a teenage son, was home at the time of the fire. The teen discovered the fire in a back bedroom and called 911 before getting out safely, Overman said.
The first firefighters to arrive encountered heavy smoke and saw flames at the rear of the structure. Firefighters from the Bethel, Hertford and Winfall fire departments battled the blaze for over an hour while also trying to protect nearby structures, emergency management said.
Overman said the fire caused so much interior damage, the floor to the room where it started gave way. He said the extent of the damage likely will result in the fire’s cause being declared undetermined.
The Askew family, who lived in the house. lost not only their home but all their belongings in the fire, Overman said. The Greater Albemarle Chapter of the American Red Cross, family members and friends are assisting the family, he said.
"My family and I can't begin to thank you enough for all the calls, text, messages, love and support we have received from the entire community," Amber Askew posted to Facebook. "I am sorry if I haven't gotten back to you. We are completely overwhelmed and at a loss for words at this moment. Most everything is a total loss. Some sentimental things can be salvaged. The important thing is that no one was hurt. So thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
A fundraising page has been created to assist the family. See: https://www.facebook.com/donate/460688608313263/10219460099553745/
According to the fundraising page, the Askews' life has been turned upside down. Amber Askew works at Planters Ridge 5-6 days a week. Phil Askew works for the company building the new S-Bridge in town and picks up side construction jobs when he can. Their 4 boys are 17, 16, 14 and 10.
The boys all play sports and the older two even have part-time jobs while attending Perquimans County High School.
Community members are actively trying to find a home so that all six of them can be together under one roof as a family. They will need all household furnishings and personal belongings.
Fundraising page asks for donations to assist them in getting back on their feet. If you prefer not to make donations online, please feel free to mail a check made out to Amber Askew to Planters Ridge 1106 Harvey Point Road Hertford, NC 27944, or drop your donation off. If you are unable to donate financially, but have tangible items, they can be dropped off at Planters Ridge 1106 Harvey Point Road Hertford, NC.
There will be a big yellow box truck between the Farm Market and Greenhouse that donations can be left in safely.
Sizes for the family are: Men's: 32 and 36 pants XL, L and M shirts. Boys: Youth 10-12 pants and Youth M shirts. Shoes: Men's 12, 11, and 10, Youth 6. Women: Large tops, 13 bottoms, 10 Shoe.
"If you believe in the power of prayer, I ask you to keep this family in your prayers and Dear Lord lay your blessings upon them. Thank you for opening your hearts to Amber and family," Natalie Ward Brown posted on the fundraising page.
Meanwhile, firefighters from three Perquimans departments — Belvidere, Winfall and Hertford — also responded to a barn fire in the 200 block of Perry’s Bridge Road in Belvidere shortly after 4 p.m. According to Overman, the barn’s owner was fighting the flames when firefighters arrived.
None of the pigs housed in the barn died but some did suffer minor burns. According to emergency management, the animals’ owner is ensuring they receive proper medical care.
Overman wasn’t sure Thursday what caused the fire.
Firefighters from the Bethel Volunteer Fire Department and officials from the N.C. Forestry Service also responded to a fire on U.S. Highway 17 Wednesday about 12:46 p.m., emergency management said. Persons reporting the fire said it was in the median about a mile from Perry Long Road and “was rapidly spreading.”
Before Bethel firefighters and Forestry personnel extinguished the flames, the fire covered the entire width of the median for an extended distance, emergency management said. That fire is currently not being investigated.