To the Class of 2021,
A class who has conquered and paved the way throughout uncharted territory. Across the globe, our country, and in our own community we have all lived through the effects of the pandemic. However, the class of 2021 is proof that when united together we can overcome any obstacle.
A sacred African Proverb still holds true today; if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.
The day has arrived; after all of the countless nights, remote learning fails, sweat, tears, and perhaps blood were put forth into your education has finally paid off. Nora Ephron once said, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.”
With brains in our heads and shoes on our feet we embarked on our unique journeys that we were created perfectly to fulfill, yet never forget that without one another we would have nothing. Success takes on many forms and we all may have different goals and paths, but the road we travelled was never alone.
13 years ago, your nervous, jittery but excited self-arrived at Perquimans central school, in search of the educational foundation that would forever guide you in your learning. Not much bigger than our bookbags we had in tow, we moved slow and cautious like a turtle to embark into the foundation which would be laid to carry us through all of our education.
Central school taught you to focus, share, communicate, think, and most importantly learn. With our parents and caregivers by our sides how could we forget the journey with Letter Land and base ten blocks? With these skills in hand, you were ready to be a senior for the first time and turn a new page in your story.
Transitioning from a slow and cautious turtle to a fierce and fiery panther could have been scary at first. However, new opportunities such as battle of the books, math 24 and the almighty science caught your attention. Let’s not forget the Candyman fundraiser that became an event we each eagerly looked forward to each year.
Yearning for that limo lunch ride we all raced home and pitched our best sales speech and magazine toss to anyone and everyone who would possibly listen. As this chapter closed out you were ready to begin the next chapter of your story, middle school.
The thought of middle school was frightening at first; after all we were the mighty tigers. Middle school gave us some of the best times. Here we were able to play sports, instruments, and some of us even began high school classes. Regardless of the path middle school gave us a glimpse of the freedom high school would have to offer.
At last, we became almighty Pirates. Here our education became personal, and we began to be able to make class choices that reflected our goals for the future. Long John Silver said” you have the makings of greatness in you, but you have to take the helm and chart your own course! Stick to it no matter the squalls!”
As our thirteen-year tenure at Perquimans County Schools closes out we must not forget those who made all of it possible throughout the years.
To our parents, grandparents, and caregivers, thank you for being our number one fans; for the late-night homework sessions and supply runs at Dollar General, the delivery of the lunch box that was left or lost no less than 100 times that year, driving us to school after you watched the bus drive away, and everything in between- Thank you.
To the administrators who often woke before the sun rose and left after the sunset, not just when school is in session but daily, nightly and on the weekends who makes the difficult decisions look precise and well planned out- we thank you.
To our teachers- who believed in all 88 of us, spent countless hours planning lessons, grading papers, organizing their weeks, and mastered Zoom and online teaching overnight- thank you.
I know today there is a special teacher who personally touched some of us here today. Mrs. Kim Daugherty is smiling down upon us as she watches her former students walk across the stage in a few short moments.
To the class of 2021- The fork in the road has been reached where we all go our separate ways: some of us will begin our careers, others will go to trade school, community college, or a university. If I told you my story you would hear hope, that would not let go.
And if I told you my story you would hear love that never gave up. On days where the storm is relentless and the battle seems endless, find a grace that is greater than all of your fears.
In a world where justice is quick to be served, seek mercy. This is where we begin to write a new chapter of each and every one of our own stories. We were each fearfully and wonderfully created to impact our world in a way that no other can. Finally, we made it to the end of this chapter.
The hours spent studying, the late-night extracurricular activities and the early mornings have paid off. Anything is possible when we have each other to lean on. Our destiny will not be reached by chance, but rather by choice. Elle Woods once said, “You must always have faith in people. And, most importantly you must have faith in yourself.”
Once, a pirate always a pirate. Congratulations class of 2021 we made it!