HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a public meet-and-greet and forum next month for candidates seeking county and state office in the May 17 primary.

The Tuesday, May 3 event at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, will begin with the meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m.

Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.

Early voting for the election gets underway at the Perquimans Board of Elections Office at 601 South Edenton Road St., Hertford, on Thursday, April 28.

For more information about the meet-and-greet and forum, contact Edward Winslow at 252-331-3673 or by email at ed.winslow@hotmail.com, or Brooke Winslow at 252-426-5636 or by email at brooke.winslow@ncfbssc.com.