...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Farm Bureau to host candidates meet-greet, forum May 3
HERTFORD — The Perquimans County Farm Bureau will host a public meet-and-greet and forum next month for candidates seeking county and state office in the May 17 primary.
The Tuesday, May 3 event at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church at 402 Bagley Swamp Road, Hertford, will begin with the meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., followed by the forum at 7 p.m.
Invited are candidates for state Senate, state House, Superior Court judge, district attorney, Perquimans County Board of Commissioners, Perquimans County Board of Education, Perquimans sheriff and Perquimans clerk of court.
Early voting for the election gets underway at the Perquimans Board of Elections Office at 601 South Edenton Road St., Hertford, on Thursday, April 28.