HERTFORD — A local farmer and Winfall firefighters are being credited with helping save nearly an entire load of soybeans after a dump truck overturned in Perquimans County earlier this week, spilling the beans into the roadway.
A press release from Perquimans County Emergency Management states the county’s 911 Center received a call at 6:38 p.m. on Monday, reporting that the dump truck had overturned at the intersection of U.S. Highway 17 and Wiggins Road.
When firefighters and other emergency crews arrived, they found the truck lying on its side, its load of soybeans spilled into the roadway.
The driver of the dump truck was able to get out of the truck on his own and did not complain of any injuries, the release states.
Over the next two hours, a local farmer and Winfall fighters used shovels and a frontend loader to remove the soybeans from the roadway, the release states. Other farmers also helped with the effort.
The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. State Highway closed one lane of U.S. 17 South and diverted traffic onto Lake Road, the release states.
Because of the extended period it took to clear the roadway, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services crews remained on scene to provide care to those working in the heat.
Winfall Fire Chief Corey Stallings thanked those who provided assistance during the incident.
“Due to the teamwork provided, we were able to salvage approximately 98% of the beans involved in the spill,” he said.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.