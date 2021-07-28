Farmers from across the area unloaded outdated, banned or otherwise unwanted pesticides July 21 as the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Perquimans County Cooperative Extension joined forces in a pesticide collection event in Hertford.
The collection was held at Southern States on Ballahack Road. Adam Richardson, manager of Southern States, said the company made their facility available for the event as a public service.
Daniel Birch, who works for Smithfield Foods, which operates a grain elevator in Pasquotank County, brought to the site some insecticide that is no longer licensed for use in grain bins.
“I’ve been trying to get rid of this stuff for about a year now,” he said.
Birch said he had worked with Al Wood, a Pasquotank County agricultural Extension agent, to find a disposal site for the chemical. He said he appreciates NCDA making the disposal program available.
Jeremy Maciejewski, pesticide waste management specialist with NCDA, said typically the department operates pesticide collection events during a fall season and a spring season.
But the fall season last year was so busy that the budget was exhausted and the department had to wait until the new fiscal year started July 1 to be able to fund additional collection events, he said, explaining why the Hertford event was being held in July.
Daniel Lilley, an Extension agent for Perquimans County, said the July 21 pesticide collection was the third such event since he arrived in 2016.
“I think this is more than we got the last time,” Lilley said, noting the truck was likely to be full by the end of the collection event. “We’ve been getting a lot of pesticides this morning.”
Lilley said he had one farmer bring in a fungicide that had become too thick to use.
Some chemicals also may become ineffective after a certain period of time, he said.
“If it’s not going to effective then they probably don’t want to take that risk,” Lilley said.
Maciejewski said farmers may bring pesticides in because the chemical may have been taken off the market, because they no longer trust them for whatever reason, or because they have sold their farm.
“We run into different situations all the time,” Maciejewski said.
Although most pesticides come to the collection events from farmers, landscapers, golf course operators or nursery operations, the events also accept household pesticides, he said.
Events are held across the state by NCDA, Maciejewski said.
Eco Flow is the company the state contracted with to receive and dispose of the pesticides. Maciejewski explained that Eco Flow is a company that specializes in handling all types of hazardous waste.
Ray Adams, a retired farmer in Bertie County, said since retiring he needed to get rid of some chemicals he will no longer be using. He heard about the Hertford pesticide collection event and decided to bring the chemicals here, he said.
“I had some leftover chemicals I needed to get rid of,” Adams said.
Earl Ward, who works for Hoffler Farms in Sunbury, brought in a few chemicals he had been asked to find a disposal site for.