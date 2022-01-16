The State Board of Education has rejected a request to expedite the application for the Elaine Riddick Charter School in Perquimans County.
The accelerated application process would have allowed the planned charter school to open this August.
The state’s Office of Charter Schools clarified Jan. 11 that that the State Board of Education’s unanimous rejection of the accelerated application at its Jan. 5 meeting means the school will have to reapply for fast-track status in the next application cycle.
The State Board of Education in its decision cited the recommendation of the Charter Schools Advisory Board, which recommended the Riddick school’s fast-track application not be approved.
Despite the setback, the chairman of the Elaine Riddick Charter School Board said efforts to establish the school are ongoing.
“Yes, of course, we’re obligated to our youth,” Riddick responded when asked if the school is still moving forward with plans to open. “We’ve been obligated to and educating youth in Perquimans since 2002.”
Both the Perquimans County Board of Education and Perquimans County Schools superintendent sent letters to the N.C. Office of Charter Schools stating the opening of the Elaine Riddick Charter School would have a negative financial impact on the school district.
Superintendent Tanya Turner said the Perquimans County Schools would lose an estimated $591,120 during the Riddick school’s first year of operation, and $1,064,016 by its fifth year.
Turner’s and the school board’s letters also defended the school district’s own record of academic achievement against claims made in the Riddick school’s charter application.
“The claims made by Elaine Riddick Charter (in its application) are very inaccurate and misleading,” Turner’s letter states. “Perquimans County has no low-performing schools.”
The impact statements from Perquimans County Schools also noted the involvement of Torchlight Academy Schools as a consultant for the Elaine Riddick Charter School. Torchlight was the operator of Three Rivers Academy, the Bertie-based charter school closed by the State Board of Education on Jan. 6. The school board’s decision followed a lengthy state investigation that found academic, fiscal, and governance shortcomings at the low-performing school.
Responding in an Oct. 6 letter to state officials, Tony Riddick called the Perquimans officials’ claims “erroneous.” He also said the immediate effect of the state school board’s decision is that “the youth will continue to suffer educationally and parents still won’t have school choice in Perquimans County.”
Riddick also gave his argument for the charter school a national context.
“As the county continues to suffer, so will the nation as a whole,” Riddick said. “There is a direct correlation between education and crime. Michelle Alexander writes about this extensively in her book ‘The New Jim Crow’ — school-to-prison pipeline. We know that we can make a tremendous difference.”
Riddick said the charter school’s team will continue to push for opening the Riddick school as soon as possible.
“We will continue to work very hard at trying to get the state to see the necessity and the urgency,” Riddick said. “It’s very unfortunate that this matter is solely in the hands of the state. With that being said the opening is at the mercy of the state.”
He also said it’s the charter school board’s hope “to have a positive working relationship with the local school district.”
Riddick also said the Elaine Riddick Charter School plans to continue working with Don McQueen and Torchlight Academy Schools despite state board’s decision to terminate the charter for Three Rivers Academy.
“Torchlight Academy has been making a tremendous positive impact with students for nearly 20 years,” Riddick said. “Our board certainly sees Torchlight as part of the formula. Torchlight knows this terrain very well. When you combine the terrain with a support team that has been teaching a very diverse body of students it becomes a very strong bond that is designed to produce high yield.”