Perquimans County farmers, feed suppliers and fertilizer producers will be voting in November whether to continue to assess themselves an annual tax to support agricultural research and education.
The Nickels for Know-How referendum will be held Nov. 17. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. The program is still called Nickels for Know-How, however, because the assessment was a nickel when it began.
Created after World War II the program was developed to fund crop research and improve agricultural production and methodology. But every six years, users and producers of feed and fertilizer producers vote on whether to continue the self-assessment.
“This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires that a new referendum be held every six years,” explained Perquimans County referendum chairman Jared Harrell.
The self-assessment must be approved by a two-thirds vote to continue. That hasn't been an issue in the past. Over the past 74 years, the referendum has passed all 13 times with an average 90-percent favorable vote.
According to Harrell, the assessment raises about $1.4 million a year. The funds are collected by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and then allocated by the NC Carolina Agricultural Foundation, Inc.’s 148 volunteer Board of Directors to support agricultural research and Cooperative Extension projects at NC State University.
Those eligible to vote in the Nickels to Know-How referendum can cast their ballot on the program's future at one of four sites in Perquimans: Parkway Ag at 647 Chapanoke Road, Hertford; W.S. Winslow at 1208 Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere; East Coast Equipment, 1591 Ocean Highway North, Hertford; or the Perquimans County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, 601-A South Edenton Road St., Hertford.
For more information on the referendum call the Extension office at 252-426-5428.