Perquimans County farmers, feed suppliers and fertilizer producers will be voting in November whether to continue to assess themselves an annual tax to support agricultural research and education. 

The Nickels for Know-How referendum will be held Nov. 17. The assessment is 15 cents per hundred pounds on feed and fertilizer produced in North Carolina. The program is still called Nickels for Know-How, however, because the assessment was a nickel when it began.