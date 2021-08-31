Classic car enthusiasts John Long and Kos Jackson decided it was time to thank the folks who cook supper week after week for an informal gathering of car hobbyists in Elizabeth City.
So about 50 people from northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia came together at a church social hall in rural Perquimans County Saturday to share a meal with Randy Krainiak, Ed Griffin and Kay Sawyer.
And this time someone else did the cooking.
Well, Griffin did fry hushpuppies since they asked asked him to. But beyond that, Kos Jackson cooked eastern North Carolina barbecue and Brunswick stew and others pitched in with sides.
During a brief ceremony midway through the meal at the Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church Social Hall, Long presented certificates to Krainiak, Griffin and Sawyer, thanking them for cooking supper every Monday night for those who bring their classic cars to the meet-up at Waterfront Park in Elizabeth City.
Krainiak, a county commissioner in Camden County, is there every Monday night except for the one night a month when the Camden Board of Commissioners holds its meeting, Long said.
Krainiak told Long he enjoys seeing people come from around the area to show their cars.
“We must have something good going,” Krainiak said. “I enjoy cooking for you guys because you guys show up.”
Long said Griffin is “one of the best chefs around” and keeps things going when Krainiak isn’t there.
“On Monday nights when Randy isn’t there because he’s at the commissioners’ meeting, Ed fills in,” Long said. “And he helps out also when Randy is there.”
Kay Sawyer rounds out the menu by bringing desserts, “and the desserts are always delicious,” Long said.
Long explained that the idea for Saturday night’s thank-you dinner for Krainiak, Griffin and Sawyer came from a conversation he and Jackson were having about the dedication the three have had to coming out and providing supper week after week.
“There’s a lot that goes into this thing that you don’t see,” Long said. “These three people, they do a lot that we don’t see.”
The barbecue supper was a way of showing some appreciation to them, he said.
The certificates were a genuine expression of thanks for unselfish service but also had a tongue-in-cheek side, with signatures by Chief Judge “Many Names,” Secretary “Cross-Eyed Jack,” and Treasurer “Money Pockets.”
In a brief interview after supper, Griffin said there’s usually a bowl at the meet-up that some people will put a few dollars into, and that helps cover the cost of the food.
“If we break even I’m happy,” Griffin said. “Sometimes we have 35 come out. That’s a good night. I think everybody enjoys it and I enjoy cooking.”
Krainiak noted that the meet-up started in Camden about 15 years ago but moved to Elizabeth City’s Waterfront Park because it’s a good location in a public park and has shade.
“We’re not a club,” Krainiak said. “It’s just word of mouth.”
Krainiak said he believes the weekly gathering of car enthusiasts is a good thing for Elizabeth City because it brings people from across the area to the city’s downtown waterfront.