Hertford town officials at the June 13 town council meeting celebrated the increased activity in Hertford’s downtown business district.
A Downtown Hertford Saturday Morning Live Flea Market is being held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month during June, July and August.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said that he was encouraged to see so much happening in downtown Hertford. The Friday Night Stroll on June 10 was well attended, as was the flea market the following Saturday morning.
With the increased activity comes a new challenge of accommodating a burgeoning downtown crowd.
Gracie Felton, a former member of Town Council who operates a hair salon in Hertford, said in remarks to council that she had numerous people ask to use the restroom in her shop during the flea market Saturday morning.
Felton said she allowed people to use the restroom since there was no other option available. But she said the restroom is not really a public facility; it’s supposed to be for employees and customers only.
Felton noted that she pays to have the restroom cleaned and maintained. She also said that she is concerned about safety when people are using the restroom and she has only women in the shop.
Felton said she would like to see a portable toilet on site for the flea market so that people have access to a bathroom.
Town Councilor Sandra Anderson said in remarks later that she, too, would like to see bathrooms available for visitors at downtown events. She said she would work on that.
There were two portable toilets in place Saturday during the Juneteenth Freedom Day festival.
Anderson said when asked about the toilets that the town would continue to use portable toilets as a temporary solution for events. But she said the long-term goal is to have a brick-and-mortar visitor center that will include restrooms.