BELVIDERE — One of Perquimans County's most loved festivals isn't found in the heart of town, but just under 10 miles from it.
About 10 years ago, Belvidere Day began as a big sale day at Layden's Supermarket, a family-run grocery store and butcher shop known for its meats, hoop cheese, and a taste of times gone by. It was a means to draw people out to a little corner of the county in celebration of the harvest season.
The idea for Belvidere Day originated with the supermarket's second-generation owner, Doug Layden, who recalled his father and the founder of the business, Charles Layden, often commenting in the 1990s about ways to bring the people of the small town together.
Today, Doug Layden, along with other Belvidere businesses and the Belvidere Ruritan Club, kick off this annual, looked-forward-to event. Belvidere Day occupies over a quarter-mile stretch of Belvidere Road and features everything from food and fun activities to live entertainment and sales.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, about 60 vendors will set up on the local Ruritan Club's lawn to serve hungry festival visitors and seasonal shoppers alike. Local churches fundraise with their homemade ribs, burgers, pork barbecue, deep-fried jacks, funnel cake and iced coffee. There also will be homemade sausage biscuits and other open-air foods and festival-goers can also enjoy inside dining at The Nicholson House.
Local artists and crafters sell ornaments, knitted items, wreaths, and all kinds of gifts at Belvidere Days, so bring your Christmas list!
For the kids, bounce houses, knocker ball, hay rides, and a dunking booth are just some of the activities to keep the young and young-at-heart busy. There also will be a parade, a cake bake-off, a Halloween costume contest for children up to age 15, and live music on the stage all day.
Hunters can make their way down to Scott’s Store, which is also part of the event, as well as other Belvidere businesses.
The newest addition to Belvidere Day is an evening dinner and dance. For $25, ticketholders get a belly-warming dinner, an open dance floor, and access to the adult costume contest. First prize is a $200 shopping spree at Layden's Supermarket. Tickets are available at Layden’s Supermarket, The Hub, and Planter’s Ridge. You can also phone Christy Layden at 252-339-0720.
Fall festivals are a staple for small-town America, and Belvidere certainly takes the cake with its annual Belvidere Day. This year, organizers are planning to welcome a few thousand people to their piece of paradise.
Whether you are an annual visitor, or you're looking forward to your first time, you are invited this year to Belvidere Day. Check out the Belvidere Day Facebook Page for a full list of sponsors and events.
Editor's note: Dr. Linda L. White is principal at D.F. Walker Elementary School in Chowan County.