Filing for Town Council seats in Hertford and Winfall is slated to begin Friday.
Filing for two seats on the Town Council in Hertford and two on the Town Council in Winfall will begin at noon on July 2, according to Perquimans County Elections Director Kathy Treiber.
Municipal elections in Hertford will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The filing period for council seats in both towns ends at 5 p.m. on July 16.
Treiber noted that filing does not begin until noon on Friday, so any candidates who arrive that morning will have to wait until noon to file.
The seats currently held by Frank Norman and Quentin Jackson in Hertford and by Kenneth Rominger and Arnetta Ormond in Winfall will be on the ballot in the election.