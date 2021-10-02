This year's Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Softball Tournament is expected to top $20,000 in funds raised to help ALS patients.
"While we won't know the exact number for about a week we are very confident that we raised North of $20,000 over the weekend," said Tournament director Guy Webb.
The championship team this year was TriB and the runner-up was Granny's Bomb Squad.
The tournament this year was billed as the 'Final Farewell' and was held in memory of tournament co-founder Joan Hunter, who died last year. A niece of Catfish Hunter, Joan Hunter was "the backbone" of the softball tournament, according to Webb.
Webb said the 2021 tournament T-shirts sold out.
"And that's the first time that that's ever happened," he said. He also noted that 500 shirts were ordered this year — twice the usual number.
Joan Hunter's name and image are on this year's shirts, and Webb said people wanted to buy the T-shirts as a way of honoring and remembering her.
"We know that's why we sold more shirts," Webb said.
Because of Joan Hunter's death, and also because Webb now lives in the Charlotte area, the future of the tournament is uncertain.
But Jimmy Harrell, co-founder of the Jim "Catfish" Hunter ALS Foundation, said the foundation will continue to do all it can to raise money for ALS patients moving forward.
Hopefully that will include resuming the walk-a-thon fundraiser next year, he said. The walk was not held last year or this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrell explained that the biggest COVID concern organizers have is the high-risk condition of ALS patients themselves. One of the traditions of the walk is to involve people who have been diagnosed with the disease, and foundation leaders did not feel comfortable holding the walk without them — or putting them at risk of deadly COVID-19 complications by having them participate during the pandemic.
Donations remained strong last year despite the walk and the softball tournament both being canceled, Harrell said, and he said he hopes people will continue to make donations regardless of whether specific events are held.
He said the foundation receives checks every week from people all over the country, and also helps ALS patients across the country.
Harrell said he and Catfish Hunter were next-door neighbors and attended school together beginning in the seventh-grade, when Harrell moved to Perquimans County.
"We raised our kids together," Harrell said, noting that they had children the same age.
Brandon Dozier and Adam Hodge, members of the Scott's Store team, spent some time Sunday afternoon looking at all the Catfish Hunter memorabilia that was on display. Signed baseballs, photos and posters were on sale — some by silent auction and others by raffle — to raise money for Hunter's ALS Foundation.
The players were impressed with the display.
"There's pretty good stuff in there," Hodge remarked.
When Catfish Hunter contracted ALS in 1998 he started a foundation to help ALS patients.
Hunter died on Sept. 9, 1999, and the first Jim “Catfish” Hunter ALS Tournament was held just a few weeks later.
Catfish Hunter played for the Kansas City Athletics from 1965-1967, the Oakland Athletics from 1968-1974 and the New York Yankees from 1975-1979.
After retiring from baseball Hunter lived out the remainder of his life on a farm in his native Perquimans County.