HERTFORD — Thanks to an alert motorist, no injuries were reported when the tires on a moving tractor-trailer caught fire earlier this week.
Perquimans Emergency Services reported Friday that the county’s 911 Center received a call Tuesday morning from a motorist who reported that flames were visible around the tires of a tractor-trailer traveling on U.S. Highway 17.
Officers with both the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol immediately tried to locate the truck so it could be stopped and the fire extinguished.
After the truck came to a stop on a service road off Harvey Point Road, Hertford Fire Department personnel began attacking the flames and attempted to separate the truck’s trailer from its tractor.
By then, however, the fire had spread to the truck’s cargo trailer. As a result, the freight the truck was carrying had to be unloaded to ensure there were no additional hotspots, emergency services said.
The truck’s unloading was a lengthy process in the heat, emergency services said. Both the Winfall and Bethel volunteer fire departments also responded to help Hertford fire personnel unload the truck. The departments also provided needed water.
Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services staff also responded to keep an eye on the fire crews battling both the flames and the heat.
No injuries were reported but the tractor trailer sustained significant damage. Emergency Services’ press release did not say if a cause of the fire had been determined.
The fire also forced the temporary closure of the service road off Harvey Point Road.