The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department has earned an upgraded fire rating as a result of its most recent state inspection. Effective Dec.1, homeowners in the Bethel Fire District will have an insurance rating of 5 if they live within 5 road miles of the Bethel Fire Station, regardless of the location of fire hydrants.
The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department has earned an upgraded fire rating as a result of the most recent state inspection.
In addition to recognizing the quality of fire service provided by the department, the upgraded rating enables property owners to save money on insurance costs.
Effective Dec.1, homeowners in the Bethel Fire District will have a rating of 5 if they live within 5 road miles of the Bethel Fire Station, regardless of the location of fire hydrants.
Those homeowners within 6 miles of the Bethel Fire Station will keep the insurance rating of 9E.
The inspection was conducted by the N.C. Department of Insurance.
In a statement released by Perquimans County Emergency Services, State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey praised the efforts of Chief Darren Saunders and the entire department.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief Saunders for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said. “The citizens should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Inspections are performed regularly as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System. The inspections review areas such as staffing, equipment, maintenance of equipment, communications capabilities, and the availability of a water source.
Perquimans Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon expressed appreciation for the work of volunteer firefighters.
“The men and women in our volunteer fire departments train hard to ensure they are prepared when duty calls to help preserve life and property,” Nixon said. “This is an excellent rating for a rural volunteer fire department and shows the dedication and continued commitment of our firefighters.”
Saunders thanked the volunteer firefighters for their work to make the rating upgrade possible.
“A lot of time and dedication by my firemen and the support from the community made our ISO inspection and rating possible,” Saunders said. “Thanks to all that contributed to this effort. It is a great achievement to go from a rating of 9, to a rating of 5.”