Bethel VFD group photo

The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department has earned an upgraded fire rating as a result of its most recent state inspection. Effective Dec.1, homeowners in the Bethel Fire District will have an insurance rating of 5 if they live within 5 road miles of the Bethel Fire Station, regardless of the location of fire hydrants.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans Emergency Services

The Bethel Volunteer Fire Department has earned an upgraded fire rating as a result of the most recent state inspection.

In addition to recognizing the quality of fire service provided by the department, the upgraded rating enables property owners to save money on insurance costs.