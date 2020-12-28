Area firefighters battled a blaze that consumed a garage Sunday evening in Holiday Island.
Perquimans 911 Center received multiple calls around 6 p.m. for a garage fire located on Sunset Circle in the Holiday Island subdivision.
Upon arrival at the scene, the structure was fully involved so firefighters were unable to salvage the detached garage.
Bethel and Hertford fire department worked to extinguish the fire and ensure that the homes near the fire were protected.
No one was hurt.
The Perquimans County Fire Marshal will be investigating the incident.
The fire departments were also assisted by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, Albemarle Electric, and Winfall Fire Department, who was canceled en route to the scene.
Chief Darren Saunders with Bethel Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.