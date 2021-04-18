Perquimans 911 Center received a call around 5:49 p.m. Thursday, April 15, for smoke coming out of the windows of a home located on Discovery Court in the Holiday Island community.
Upon arriving on scene, responders found smoke coming from the windows of a mobile home that was reported as abandoned by neighbors.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire while containing it to the inside of the residence, ensuring that nearby structures were protected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and the Perquimans County Fire Marshal.
The following agencies responded: Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, and the Perquimans County Fire Marshal. Chief Darren Saunders with Bethel Fire Department provided Incident Command per established National Incident Management System (NIMS) guidelines.