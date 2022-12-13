The town of Hertford will contract with a consultant to seek a clear picture of town finances — especially the impact of spending and borrowing on water and sewer rates, taxes and fees charged to residents and property owners.

At its regular meeting Monday night, Hertford Town Council voted unanimously to hire financial services firm First Tryon $35,000. According to town officials, the firm will develop a financial model that will correlate the town's debt, fund balance, spending, revenues, interest, and other variables to determine short- and long-term impacts of purchasing, spending and borrowing decisions.