The town of Hertford will contract with a consultant to seek a clear picture of town finances — especially the impact of spending and borrowing on water and sewer rates, taxes and fees charged to residents and property owners.
At its regular meeting Monday night, Hertford Town Council voted unanimously to hire financial services firm First Tryon $35,000. According to town officials, the firm will develop a financial model that will correlate the town's debt, fund balance, spending, revenues, interest, and other variables to determine short- and long-term impacts of purchasing, spending and borrowing decisions.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole recommended council approve First Tryon's proposal.
It was the lack of such a long-term financial model that Councilor Ashley Hodges, council's mayor pro tem, cited at last month's meeting for the town not proceeding with a loan application to fund much-needed sewer infrastructure.
Hodges said as much as the work needs to be done, he's not comfortable taking on additional debt for the town until Hertford officials have a clear, long-term model of the town's finances.
First Tryon also proposed an annual updating of the model for $8,000 a year, but Cole said staff could be trained to perform the updates. She thought that was a satisfactory alternative to spending the additional $8,000.
The model is expected to be ready by the time Hertford officials begin discussions on the town's proposed 2023-24 budget.
In another matter, the council approved the per-call bonus for the town's volunteer firefighters.
Cole recommended a bonus of $12 per call for firefighters and $13 per call for officers. Based on the call volume this year, the total cost of the bonus program is projected to be $20,585.
The town budgeted $25,000 for the bonuses this year.
Council also approved increasing the per-meeting pay for members of the Hertford Planning and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Cole noted that board members' current pay was $25 per meeting.
"Who gets $25 a meeting anymore?" Cole asked.
Cole recommended $100 a meeting for the chairman and $75 a meeting for members.
The board does not meet every month, but only when there is a matter that needs to be considered.
Hodges asked what was the problem she was trying to solve. She replied that she believes board members are not being compensated adequately for their time and expertise.