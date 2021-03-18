First Day of Spring Offers Promising Weather

Going to be a rainy week ahead, but temperatures are going to be nice in our neck of the woods.
Lovely photo by Elizabeth Porcher Jones shows a sunrise over the Perquimans River. Sunrise is the best time of the day because it promises a fresh start and a new outlook as everyday is a gift from God.
Thursday, temperatures range from the 50s to the mid 70s with a 60 percent chance of rain.
Friday, there is a 90 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the mid 30s to the 50s.
Saturday, the sun comes back out on the first day of spring with temperatures in the mid 30s to the 50s.
Sunday through Tuesday, it’ll be sunny, maybe a few clouds, but temperatures start climbing from the 40s into the 60s, so it looks like spring may be here to stay; fingers crossed.
Even in Maine, where temperatures dipped into the 20s this week, Bangor will see some sunshine and moderate temperatures in the 60s ahead.
Maybe not so much for Yakutsk, the largest “cold” city in the world, where temperatures there hover between zero and the low 20s in that part of Siberia. City/province is featured in the Risk board game.