The first electric vehicle chargers in Perquimans County will soon be operational at Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation, courtesy of funding from North Carolina’s share of the national Volkswagen Settlement Program.
The electric membership cooperative, headquartered in Winfall, is currently installing two ChargePoint pedestals in its north parking lot at 125 Cooperative Way, just off U.S. Highway 17. One will feature a fast charging port, the other a slow charging port.
The difference between the two chargers is that slow charging stations take several hours to charge an electric vehicle battery to maximum capacity while fast charging stations can boost a battery to about 80 percent in approximately 30 minutes.
“The slow charger will have two charging ports, and the fast charger will have one charging port,” AEMC spokesman Chris Powell said. “The ChargePoint chargers can charge several different models of electric vehicles, including Teslas.”
Powell said that Albemarle EMC has been working on the electric charging project since August 2022. Both chargers are being partially paid for through grants awarded by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
“For the slow charger, we received an $8,000 grant, and the total cost for charger and installation will be an estimated $16,000,” Powell explained. “For the fast charger, we received a $48,000 grant, and the total cost for the charger and installation is estimated to be $93,000.”
The estimated time for completion is sometime in the spring, according to Powell.
“We would like to think the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for making these grants available,” AEMC General Manager Gary Ray said. “We are delighted to play a part in the electrification of travel by making these chargers available at our office, along the Highway 17 corridor.”
The nearest existing electric charging stations for Perquimans residents currently are in Elizabeth City and Edenton; numerous others are located along the Outer Banks and in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
NCDEQ’s Division of Air Quality also issued approximately $172,000 in new rebates last month to help fund the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. AEMC will receive a Level 2 Public Access rebate of $8,000, according to NCDEQ
The rebates, funded through Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program, are offered on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants until funds are exhausted.
The rebates awarded this month provide funding to private and public organizations for the construction of 45 new Level 2 charging ports at 12 sites across the state, including universities, apartment complexes, parking garages, urban centers and other public locations. Level 2 chargers are ideal at destinations where electric vehicles can be parked for an hour or longer.
According to a state press release, the awards aim to increase the use of clean zero-emission vehicles in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gasses. Combined, the rebates will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by an estimated 18.7 pounds each year.
Rebates are awarded through three funding programs. The Multi-Unit Dwelling program provides rebates to apartment complexes, townhouses and homeowner associations for chargers available to multiple residences. The Workplace program funds chargers for businesses’ fleet, employee or customer vehicles. Public Access rebates are for chargers that are made available to anyone.
Phase 2 of the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ allocated the full 15% allowed in the Volkswagen State Trust Agreement for zero-emission vehicle charging infrastructure projects, including Level 2 and DC Fast chargers.
To date, DAQ has awarded more than $1.4 million in Level 2 rebates across the three programs. Still available is more than $175,000 for Multi-Unit Dwelling rebates, $313,900 for Workplace rebates, and $149,000 for Public Access rebates.
In addition to Perquimans, other area charging ports receiving grant funding from the state included both the town of Washington and the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Dare County.