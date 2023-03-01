AEMC Charger

Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation plans to install two new electric vehicle chargers this spring in the north parking lot of AEMC’s headquarters in Winfall.

 Submitted photo

The first electric vehicle chargers in Perquimans County will soon be operational at Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation, courtesy of funding from North Carolina’s share of the national Volkswagen Settlement Program.

The electric membership cooperative, headquartered in Winfall, is currently installing two ChargePoint pedestals in its north parking lot at 125 Cooperative Way, just off U.S. Highway 17. One will feature a fast charging port, the other a slow charging port.

