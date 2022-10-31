Niche Market farming

Ron Simmons, owner of Master Blend Family Farms, will be the keynote speaker for the first-ever Northeast North Carolina Niche Agricultural Conference Nov. 18 at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco. Master Blend Family farms sells its products to premium restaurants, high-end eateries, and professional sports stadiums. Simmons is expected to share his story of how he markets his small farm.

 Photo courtesy NC Cooperative Extension

If you'd like to find out more about successfully raising sheep and goats or growing microgreens or cut flowers, the upcoming Northeast North Carolina Niche Agricultural Conference is for you.

The conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco on Nov. 18, and will feature a full day of speakers and exhibits, all on the topic of niche market farming. The conference begins at 9 a.m. and livestock and horticulture educational sessions will run concurrently during the event.