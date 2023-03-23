Happy young donor

The American Red Cross will host five upcoming blood drives in Perquimans County in April and May.

Perquimans County residents wishing to donate blood this spring won’t have to travel far to do so.

The American Red Cross’ Blood Services division has scheduled at least five blood drives in the county in April and May.

