Perquimans County residents wishing to donate blood this spring won’t have to travel far to do so.
The American Red Cross’ Blood Services division has scheduled at least five blood drives in the county in April and May.
Perquimans County residents wishing to donate blood this spring won’t have to travel far to do so.
The American Red Cross’ Blood Services division has scheduled at least five blood drives in the county in April and May.
The first drive is slated for Thursday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albemarle Plantation Community Center at 642 Pasquotank Drive.
The second drive will be held Thursday, April 13, from 2:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street.
The third drive will take place Friday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Perquimans County High School at 305 Edenton Road Street.
The fourth blood drive is scheduled Thursday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Inter-County Ruritan Club at 118 Woodville Road.
The fifth and final drive is scheduled to take place Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Durants Neck Ruritan Club at 2151 New Hope Road.
Each year, approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S donate blood. Annually, that adds up to about 13.6 million units of whole blood collected in the U.S.
The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood cell components. The donated blood is used for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatment or transfusions for blood loss from traumatic injuries. A single car accident victim, for example, can require as many as 100 units of blood.
For cancer patients, blood transfusions can help restore platelets in the blood after heavy treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation. Blood cells made in the bone marrow are often at risk for cancer patients as well. Over time, this lack of blood cell production can cause chronic diseases which may affect organs such as the kidneys, the spleen or the liver.
According to the Red Cross, more than 1.8 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment.
Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and or platelets, while approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells, 5,000 units of platelets and 6.500 units of plasma, are needed every day in the country.
The Red Cross must collect approximately 13,000 blood donations every day to keep up with demand, and helping meet that demand are Red Cross employees, volunteers, and blood donors.
Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they can only come from volunteer donors. The blood type most often requested by hospitals is type O.
At least 15 appointments or more remain for each of the drives in Perquimans County in April and May. Folks can sign up for a blood drive online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give after inputting their zip code.
For more information on local Red Cross blood drives or ways to help, contact the Northeast North Carolina chapter of the Red Cross of Eastern NC in Greenville at (252) 355-3800.
Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.