Access to high-speed internet for thousands of area residents in rural areas is becoming more reality than wishful thinking, thanks to more than $200 million in state grants announced last week.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Sept. 1 that more than $206 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants has been awarded to expand high-speed internet access in 69 North Carolina counties. The grants were awarded to internet service providers that are performing the broadband expansion in each of the counties.
Locally, four counties will benefit from Thursday’s announcement: Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans. The internet service provider Brightspeed will lead the expansion efforts in Camden, Currituck and Pasquo-tank counties.
Another firm, FOCUS Broadband, will perform similar work in Perquimans and Chowan counties. Chowan County was notified in July that FOCUS Broadband had been awarded a GREAT grant.
“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” Cooper said. “Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”
The GREAT grant program provides grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that have partnered with counties to seek funding to expand high-speed internet service in rural areas of the state. In many instances, the ISP and the county have agreed to share some of the total costs of the expansion work.
According to terms of the GREAT grant application, the ISP must agree to make high-speed internet service accessible to eligible residents before Dec. 13, 2026. The N.C. Department of Information Technology, which administers the GREAT grant program, defines high-speed internet access as at least 100 megabits per second download speed and 20 mbs upload speed. The expansion project will require ISPs to lay hundreds of miles of fiber optic lines to bring broadband internet to customers.
The grant applications for each county are found at www.ncbroadband.gov and show each ISP’s total estimated cost for expansion in each county. Those costs are $6.20 million in Camden; $4.72 million in Chowan; $17.81 million in Currituck; $3.79 million in Pasquotank; and $4.72 million in Perquimans.
The Perquimans project will make high-speed internet accessible to about 1,600 residents in Chapanoke, New Hope, Winfall and Woodville.
“FOCUS Broadband is excited to receive this grant that will allow us to provide affordable, high-speed internet to residents and businesses in Perquimans County,” FOCUS Broadband CEO Keith Holden said. “We are thankful for the support from county leadership, residents, businesses and community leaders and we look forward to serving Perquimans County.”
For the Perquimans project, FOCUS Broadband is contributing $529,500 toward the total cost, while the county is contributing up to $250,000, Heustess said. The remaining costs — $4 million — will be funded by a GREAT grant.
For the Chowan project, FOCUS Broadband was awarded a $4 million GREAT grant, said Jody Heustess, the company’s vice president for marketing and customer care. The expansion project’s remaining costs will be paid by Chowan County and FOCUS Broadband.
“Chowan County has agreed to contribute $350,000 in matching funds, and FOCUS Broadband will contribute an additional $379,500 in matching funds,” he said.
When complete, the expansion will provide 1,641 addresses in Chowan with access to high-speed internet, Heustess said. The communities to be served include Rocky Hock, Mavaton, Center Hill, Cisco and Valhalla, a company news release states.
A spokesman for Brightspeed said Thursday the company was unable to disclose specific amounts it was awarded in grant funding for Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank counties.
“Brightspeed is excited to have been selected by the state of North Carolina to receive GREAT grants in 29 counties across the state,” the spokesman said. “As we move closer to day-one operations, these partnerships with local counties will play an important role in our efforts to expand broadband availability and provide fast, reliable internet and WiFi for families and businesses within our operating footprint.”
Brightspeed’s application for Pasquotank states the project will provide high-speed access to as many as 965 addresses in the county. In Camden, about 1,717 addresses will have access and in Currituck, about 8,067. That includes both residential and commercial addresses.
Thursday’s grant announcement followed previous announcements of $23.4 million the state awarded on July 18 and $30.8 million announced Aug. 1, bringing the total awarded to about $260 million. More GREAT grants are expected to be announced this fall, according to the governor’s office.
“This grant money is going to go a long way connecting residents of this community to high-speed internet,” said state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford. “Every North Carolinian should have access to affordable internet. It keeps us connected with loved ones, provides more opportunity for small businesses and allows people to access telehealth.”
Heustess said FOCUS Broadband has two more GREAT grant applications awaiting approval. Those projects would extend broadband service to even more residents in Chowan and Perquimans counties.
“FOCUS Broadband is also waiting to hear back from two additional projects submitted through the NC GREAT Grant program,” he said. “One for Chowan that totals $3,771,000 to impact 769 addresses, and one for Perquimans, which totals $4,705,850 and would impact 1,419 addresses.”