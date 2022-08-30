HERTFORD — Students in Perquimans County Schools eager to return for the first day of school had to wait an extra two hours because of heavy fog blanketing the region Monday morning.
With fog reducing visibility for motorists, Perquimans school officials delayed the start of school out of an abundance of caution.
Although there were some disappointed students, parents and teachers, all was back to normal as the fog lifted and school doors opened just after 10 a.m.
Despite the two-hour fog delay making "schedule a little bit different from what everyone had prepared for," the district’s first day of school was very successful, Superintendent Tanya Turner said.
"Our bus drivers did a great job as always getting our students to school safely; our child nutrition staff adjusted to the time change for meal preparation; our schools adjusted their schedules for teaching and learning; and our parents were excited to see their children begin their first day," she said.
Referring to the "Be the One" challenge she issued to school staff and faculty at last week's convocation, Turner said the district is looking for the year ahead "and to being the one that makes a difference for every child every chance every day!"
Perquimans County School Career and Technical Education Director Jill Cohen also said the first day of school made her enthusiastic about the upcoming year.
“We had a great first-day opening even with a fog delay,” she said. “The students were full of bright smiles and cheerful “good mornings.’”
Cohen said she visited each of the district’s career technical classes where she saw students “engaged in on-the-job safety in automotive (training), understanding the level of practicals (physical training) of fire tech, and learning the expectations of what will be happening in child development, horticulture, and aquaculture.”
She said the computer science, STEM and career exploration classes at Perquimans Middle School are helping set the “expectations of these exploratory classes.”
“The teachers were establishing the routines of learning for the lessons ahead. We are looking forward to a great school year,” Cohen said.
At Perquimans County Middle School, Tiffany Stallings said her daughter, Annabelle, had had “a very good first day (of school) although she was surprised to see the fog.”
Bryson Mitchell also had a good first day. Bryson’s mother, Fantasia Mitchell, was equally excited about his first day of school. She smiled broadly at the paper crown her son made on his first day of school.
Monday also appeared to go well for bus drivers. Shaneeka Widbee, who was sitting behind the wheel of her bright yellow bus at Perquimans County Middle School Monday afternoon, seemed pleased with how things had gone.
“It’s a great day. It is beautiful out. Enjoy it. Have to go,” she said, closing the bus doors and preparing for her last run of the day.