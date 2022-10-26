...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO
3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EDT today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell campaigns for medical debt reform during a visit to College of The Albemarle-Elizabeth City, Monday, Oct. 16. Folwell voiced support during his visit for House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, which among other things would require health care facilities to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs before billing them.
State Treasurer Dale Folwell told a small gathering in Elizabeth City last week that he is pushing for medical debt reform to help North Carolina families and protect taxpayers.
Folwell is backing House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, which would require health care facilities to screen patients for eligibility for public assistance programs before billing them, mandate charity care for patients who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level, and require posting of hospital prices in plain language.
Folwell said he is glad to have a bi-partisan group of sponsors for the bill, including three from the local area: state House Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan; state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck; and state Rep. Howard Hunter III, D-Hertford.
Medical debt reform is not a Democratic or Republican issue but “a moral issue,” Folwell said.
Folwell said former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who disagree so sharply on so many other things, both issued executive orders to require health care cost transparency only to face lawsuits to overturn those executive orders.
Medical debt affects one in five North Carolina families right now, Folwell said. He said new state employees at places such as College of The Albemarle, which hosted the Oct. 16 event on its campus in Elizabeth City, work one week out of four just to pay their health care premiums.
All of those issues result from a lack of transparency and accountability, according to Folwell.
“This is the Wild West,” Folwell said. “Nobody is watching them. Nobody is holding them accountable. But that is what we are trying to do with this bill.”
Provisions of the proposed legislation include a requirement for detailed receipts for payments, limiting interest rates on unpaid medical bills to no more than 5 percent, and banning credit reporting of unpaid medical debts within one year after a patient is billed.
“This is a very big consumer protection issue,” Folwell said.
Folwell also expressed skepticism about the statements that large health care systems make about their community to serving rural areas of the state.
“What the cartel wants to do is turn your county into a glorified emergency room while transporting everybody back to the mother ship,” Folwell said.
Folwell said the reason he describes the health care industry as a “cartel” — which he acknowledged is an inflammatory term — is that the industry controls supply through the certificate of need process, controls access, and controls price in an absence of price transparency.
The large health care systems are multi-billion-dollar corporations disguised as nonprofits, Folwell said. He cited a study that his office conducted in partnership with Johns Hopkins University that found health care facilities in the state were receiving $2 billion worth of tax benefits while only providing a few hundred million dollars in charity care.
Folwell said the charity care should be equal to the tax benefit. The study found $175 million had been billed to individuals who should have received charity care.