Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton is one of several nonprofit hospitals across North Carolina that state Treasurer Dale Folwell claims is falling short of providing free or reduced medical services for the poor.
As part of their tax-exempt status, nonprofit hospitals are supposed to waive fees for poor patients — known as charity care — but they set their own standards for how much to waive.
Folwell released a “N.C. Nonprofit Hospitals Bill the Poor” report during a press conference last week that was critical of a majority of nonprofit hospitals. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, were two of four General Assembly members who accompanied Folwell at the press briefing which was livestreamed.
Folwell’s report has Chowan Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospital in Columbus tied for first in providing the “least generous” charity care among 110 nonprofit hospitals listed. The Edenton hospital’s charity care as a percentage of operating expenses was just 0.15% in fiscal year 2019.
Vidant’s Outer Banks Hospital was second on Folwell’s “least generous” list at just 0.3% in 2019.
“These hospitals receive lucrative tax exemptions to care for the poor,” the report states. “But the majority of nonprofit hospitals failed to provide enough charity care to equal tax breaks valued at more than $1.8 billion in 2020.”
Asked about the low percentages of charity care in Folwell’s report, Brian Wudkwych, Vidant Health’s manager of public relations, provided the following emailed response:
“Based off the most recent publicly reported data (Fiscal Year 2020), the charity care cost as a percentage of total operating expense is 2.75% (more than $2.2 million) at The Outer Banks Hospital, and is 5.44% (more than $2.5 million) at Vidant Chowan Hospital. As a system, Vidant spent more than $93 million to provide charity care during this time.”
According to Folwell’s report, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center’s charity care was 5.88 percent of operating expenses. Only 18 nonprofit hospitals of the 110 listed in the report had a higher percentage of charity care than the Elizabeth City-based hospital operated by Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare.
The report says that North Carolina nonprofit hospitals are billing “poverty-stricken” patients at three times the national average and that between 12 percent and 30 percent of hospital debt belongs to patients eligible for charity care in 2019.
“When patients do not qualify for charity care, hospitals attempt to collect on bills, sometimes through aggressive measures that include damaging credit scores, garnishing wages or suing patients,” the report says. “If a hospital gives up on collecting a bill, the hospital absorbs the cost and classifies it as bad debt.”
Folwell said initial findings also indicate a disturbing spike in this practice during the pandemic.
“This is like an onion,” Folwell said. “The more we peel the more we cry.”
Asked if either Chowan Hospital or Outer Banks Hospital bills patients who should have qualified for charity care, Wudkwych said they do not. Neither hospital also uses the “aggressive” bill collection methods mentioned in Folwell’s report, he said.
“Vidant does not set patients up with medical credit cards or work with collections companies that provide patients with medical credit cards,” Wudkwych said.
The report says existing state law offers little protection to patients and taxpayers but both Goodwin and Hunter said that could change.
“We (General Assembly) can fix this and that is what we need to focus on,” Goodwin said. “Tax exemptions can be put in place and tax exemptions can be taken out of place. The state of North Carolina will benefit if we fix this problem.”
Hunter called for accountability and transparency from nonprofit hospitals that are falling short in providing charity care.
“I’d prefer to talk to all parties involved before we dive into legislation,” Hunter said. “I’m here to listen and to correct the problem with legislation.”
Goodwin was especially critical that some non-profit hospitals in the state are offering poor patients credit cards to help pay their medical bills. He said he wants to find out what hospitals are using the practice and “how and why are they doing it.”
“To me it is predatory lending,” Goodwin said. “That is not right, it is never right. Imagine taking advantage of people, healthcare, by saying we are going to help you out with healthcare, ‘You can’t pay, we are going to give you a credit card and you can pay your medical bill.’ I thought charity care was supposed to take care of that.”