If your last name is Leary, Cherry, Windsor or White and you live in Perquimans County, you may want to visit NCCash.com and check out the Unclaimed Cash Account.
As a matter of fact, everyone should check the site, and here’s why.
Currently, there are 19,032 people who live in Perquimans or once lived in the county who are owed more than $1.4 million in uncashed checks, forgotten bank accounts and other abandoned funds.
That's just a fraction of the $120 million in unclaimed property and cash that the N.C. Treasurer's Office, which oversees the NCCash.com site, is on track to return from state coffers to state residents, local governments and organizations this year, says state Treasurer Dale Folwell. That's more than the $105 million returned in 2021, he said.
“You have to let the people of Perquimans County know about this," Folwell said in a recent interview. "It’s a terrific program and we are trying to get the word out so people can claim what is owed to them."
Since the start of the new fiscal year on June 30, the Treasurer's Office has paid out $39 million in property and cash to more than 35,000 claimants for forgotten bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, abandoned safe deposit boxes and other unclaimed assets.
The department currently holds more than $1.2 billion in its escheats fund, where abandoned and unclaimed property is preserved until the rightful owners claim it. The NCCash holdings total 17.7 million properties spread across 19 million owners, according to Folwell. In Perquimans, the number of properties involved is 17,364.
While the unclaimed property division has operated for decades, new laws have allowed the treasurer to improve efforts to return property more efficiently, resulting in record payouts in recent years, Folwell said.
"Part of that is based on enabling legislation the General Assembly gave us last year," he said. "Now, based on enabling legislation, we have a program called NCCash Match."
The new program allows the department to randomly select 3,000 claimants, and to mail out notification letters if their current notification information matches what the state has.
"If all that stuff lines up, we actually send a letter out" about the unclaimed property, Folwell explained.
If the information on the letter is correct, then no further action is necessary to receive the funds. After about nine weeks, the state automatically sends the money if there’s no response.
"Ten percent come back undelivered," Folwell said. ”That’s why we wait for about eight or nine weeks for those letters to come back."
The NCCash Match program had paid 16,986 claims totaling nearly $7.3 million through the end of August.
The treasurer has also prioritized returning cash to area organizations, governments, nonprofits and other groups during speaking engagements across the state. He most recently returned $310.58 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina.
To check whether the state may be holding your own unclaimed property, visit NCCash.com. In order to claim any funds that may be unclaimed you will need to provide proper identification. Appropriate forms of ID include a Social Security card and proof of your mailing address.