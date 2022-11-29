ECU alumni association receives UPD check 2

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell (left) and state Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, present a check to Scott Francis, president of the ECU Alumni Association and associate vice chancellor for alumni relations, and Caroline Tait, director for alumni marketing and communications in November 2020.

 The Daily Reflector

If your last name is Leary, Cherry, Windsor or White and you live in Perquimans County, you may want to visit NCCash.com and check out the Unclaimed Cash Account.

As a matter of fact, everyone should check the site, and here’s why.

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com