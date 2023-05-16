...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Food trucks OK'd at Colonial Park one Sunday a month
EDENTON — Edentonians and visitors will be able to sample food from food trucks at Colonial Park one Sunday a month this summer.
Town Council approved the idea at its meeting last week, with members expressing pleasure that another vendor will be catering to Edenton's visitors during the summer months.
Councilors also agreed to renew the town's health insurance programs for employees following a report from Lynne Goodman of One Digital, the company negotiating the policy's renewal.
Goodman said the town will see a 4 percent increase health insurance costs, but said she also negotiated an $11,000 credit for the town. Dental insurance will go up 4.5 percent, she said.
Councilors seemed pleased, saying the cost was less than they had expected.
"Thank God for good news" First Ward Councilman Hackney High said.
The proposal was presented to council on April 24 and unanimously accepted at its May 9 meeting.
Council also approved natural gas easements for the alleys on Norcross and East Edenton streets. The additional service is being added at the request of local downtown businesses, but it was unclear which companies will be taking advantage of the service.
Councilors also approved the sale of timber on a 24-acre parcel of land the town owns on the east side of the airport. The standing trees are being cleared to allow safer landing approaches for aircraft. The town will receive between $9,000 and $12,000 for the timber. Council heard a report on the matter during the April meeting and approved the timber sale on May 9.
Councilors also heard a report from the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce on April 24 and the Edenton-Chowan Partnership on May 9.
Susan Creed, director of the Chamber of Commerce, said her organization is working to broaden commercial opportunities for local businesses and increase the local workforce so that more young people in Edenton and Chowan County can find quality employment.
Michelle Maddox presented a report to the council on the Edenton Chowan Partnership's activities on behalf of the town. She spoke on more than 20 different projects that the partnership either has completed on behalf of the town or is currently working on to bring in or develop existing business.
The projects ranged from expansions at Jimbo's Jumbos, Regulator Marine, and Nebraska Plastics to working for funding broadband internet accessibility, promoting the I-87 highway project, and finding another grocery store for Edenton.
Public comment at both meetings centered on public frustrations with the slow pace of renovations on the Hinton Hotel project and the relocation of Edenton's Confederate Monument.
Councilmen said the hotel is a matter of ongoing negotiations. They also said their hands are tied for the time being regarding the monument until the North Carolina Supreme Court decides on pending litigation.