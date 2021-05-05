Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry will be in Perquimans County for a rally on Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m. at Piney Woods Friends
Church; 118 Piney Woods Road in Belvidere.
According to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes NE North Carolina chapter, the event is open to all and it’s free.
The event is outside and patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
The first 300 patrons get drinks and hot dogs.
Strawberry spoke to students Wednesday at Perquimans High School. He gave them good life advice about how to make the right decisions instead of pursuing dead ends that can lead to ruin.
