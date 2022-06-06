HERTFORD — The first Black person to serve as mayor of Hertford has died.
Horace Reid Jr. served as the town's mayor from 2011-19. He also had served as a town councilman and as the council's mayor pro tem prior to winning election as mayor.
"We have lost a great community leader," said Hertford Town Councilwoman Connie Brothers. "He loved his community dearly."
Reid worked for 47-plus years with the Edenton-based Economic Improvement Council.
Brothers noted Reid was a trustee emeritus at Hertford's First Missionary Baptist Church and had a long history of service through the church.
Brothers said Reid had been sick for a while prior to his death. She said she is saddened at his passing but is glad he is no longer suffering.
"He was a dear friend," Brothers said.
Mayor Earnell Brown, who succeeded Reid as the town's top elected official, described him as both a "gentle giant" and "pillar of the community." She said she sought his advice before she ran for mayor in 2019.
"He supported me when I ran for mayor," she said. "He was a strong supporter and for that I am grateful."
Brown said she also sought Reid's counsel after she was elected mayor.
"He was very knowledgeable about the town and was someone I could consult with and learn from," she said. "I will miss him and the residents of Hertford will miss him."
Hertford interim Town Manager Janice Cole said Wednesday that Reid served the community well both as a town official and in his dedication to church and community activities.
"He was just a super person, first of all," Cole said. "He represented the town well and did many positive things."
The Perquimans County Branch of the NAACP honored Reid in 2015 as part of its first class of honorees, according to Brothers.
Earlier this year the town of Hertford also honored Reid by renaming the Community Center at 305 W. Grubbs Street the Horace Reid Jr. Building.
Reid was unable to attend that ceremony because of his failing health. But speakers at the event celebrated Reid’s legacy of service to Hertford.
Rodney Lyons of First Missionary Baptist Church spoke of Reid as a faithful church member and community leader.
“We thank God for the things Mr. Reid has done in our community,” Lyons said.
White said she hoped Reid’s legacy — including the tangible symbol of the building being named for him — would inspire people to follow in his footsteps.
Teton Reid, Horace Reid Jr.'s son, said most people did not realize how fragile his father’s health had become near the end of his tenure as mayor.
“His health was failing but he kept pushing on,” Reid said.
Reid was first elected to Hertford Town Council in 1997. He lost a re-election bid by one vote in 2009. Two years later, however, Reid defeated incumbent Mayor Sid Eley to become the first black mayor in Hertford’s history.
Hours after winning election to a second term as mayor in 2015, Reid underwent successful surgery at a Greenville hospital for bleeding on the brain.
Winfall Mayor Fred Yates confirmed at the time that Reid, who was then 73, had surgery at Vidant Health Center after being transported there following his election victory.
Reid initially filed for re-election to a new four-year term as mayor in July 2019 but then decided to withdraw his candidacy several days later, saying he had had second thoughts and that several members of his family had urged him not to seek re-election.