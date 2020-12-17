Dallas Dewayne Hale, formerly a sergeant for the Hertford Police Department, was convicted recently of misdemeanor assault and battery in Perquimans County Court.
When HPD responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 29, Lorenzo Blount allegedly refused to obey police instructions, became verbally hostile, resisted arrest, threatened Hale and spat on him, according to court documents. Hale used force to subdue Blount.
According to court documents, Hale punched Lorenzo Blount in the head while Blount was in handcuffs.
The incident was recorded by both body-worn and dashboard vehicle cameras.
Hired Jan. 7, HPD terminated Hale March 5 alleging “excessive use of force.”
NC State Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation to determine whether to suspend or revoke Hale’s certification as a law enforcement officer.
Hale was arrested Sept. 3 by the Surry County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.
Hale plead not guilty, but was convicted Wednesday (Dec. 9) in Perquimans County Court. He was sentenced to unsupervised probation and to pay associated court costs and fees.
According to court documents, Blount plans to appeal his case to Perquimans County Superior Court.