Former Perquimans High Stellar Athletes Offer Scholarship

Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson recently reached out to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a PCHS 2021 Graduate.
Both Honeyblue and Tolson were highly recognized star athletes while attending Perquimans County High School in the late 70’s and early 80’s, respectively. Their abilities landed both into the Perquimans County High School Athletic Hall of Fame during the years 2008 – 2010.
Although recognized for their astounding athletic abilities, the scholarship established by Honeyblue and Tolson is to encourage athletes as they pursue their love of athletics to recognize that being a great athlete cannot compensate for other aspects of success in their lives.
“Student athletes must realize they are receiving a free high school education and must prepare themselves for higher education to help carry them through life,” Honeyblue said.
This $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson, and is available to male or female student athletes who plan to attend a 4-year university and pursue a degree in Human Health Services (medicine, public health, social services).
Selection of recipients will be based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need. An essay will also be required with the application. Applications are available at the high school guidance office.
The Foundation manages 25 annual scholarships and 7 endowments. Anyone interested in establishing a scholarship for graduates of Perquimans County High School, may contact the Foundation Office at 252-426-5741.