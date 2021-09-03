A Wilmington man with previous convictions for incest in Perquimans County has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Nathanael Thomas Jackson, 28, was sentenced Friday to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty in April to the charge, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District states.
According to the release, authorities found Jackson in possession of more than 10,000 images of child pornography.
Police began investigating Jackson after receiving a cybertip in 2018 that he had uploaded two videos depicting sexual abuse of children to an online account, the release states. Agents traced the uploads back to Jackson.
Using search warrants, agents found Jackson in possession of 10,715 images, including videos, of child sexual abuse and child exploitation, the release states. Investigators found that Jackson had used a pseudo identity and email account to coerce and threaten minors to send him explicit images of themselves.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jackson is a registered sex offender with previous convictions in 2015 for incest in Perquimans County.
Following completion of his 17½-year active sentence, Jackson will serve a lifetime of supervised release.