Foundation Fitness Fundraisers Helps PCMS

Foundation Fitness hosted the Santa Streak 5k Run/Walk in mid December to raise money for Perquimans County Middle School.
The proceeds were to allow the school to purchase new exercise equipment for their weight room. The equipment will help in promoting wellness for our youth. Race had 15 sponsors and 30 participants. The amount donated to the school was $2,500.
“We are excited that the school can use this money to benefit the students in such a positive way,” said Amy Tinsley, co-owner of Foundation Fitness Gym in Hertford.