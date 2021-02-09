The Hertford rotary Club will be hosting free tax return service again this year.
Location?
The VITA program will be offered at the Auditorium of the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford (the former Electric Cooperative Building).
Who Qualifies?
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program offers free tax help generally to people who earn $57,000 and less.
What services will we provide?
The volunteer assisters will prepare and electronically file Form 1040 with any related schedules. They will also prepare and file North Carolina and other state tax returns. To file taxes electronically on a Married Filing Jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.
Special Pandemic Precautions
You must have an appointment for this service. No walk-ins will be allowed. All participants (including preparers and clients) will be required to wear masks when entering the EMS Building through the front door. If you don’t have a mask one will be provided. Clients will fill out the interview forms in their cars and will enter the building when a preparer is available to reduce the number of persons in the room. Clients are asked not to come to their appointments if they have symptoms including a fever. Temperatures will be checked as you enter the building.
What will you need to provide?
Taxpayers need to present the following items to have their returns prepared:
• Photo identification
• Valid Social Security cards for the taxpayer, spouse, and dependents
• Birth dates for primary, secondary and dependents on the tax return
• Wage and earning statement(s), Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
• Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit
• Other relevant information about income and expenses
• Total paid for day care (to allow you to work)
• Day care provider’s identifying number
• Evidence of Health Insurance (If purchased through the Marketplace and you have received a form 1095)
How can I make an appointment?
This year appointments will be available on Tuesdays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9AM to 12 noon. Individuals interested in utilizing the VITA service must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment for one of the scheduled times prior to the April filing deadline.
The first available date is March 2 and the last is April 13.
Call 252-619-7618 for an appointment.