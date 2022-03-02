About 25 residents turned out for Friday’s screening of “Freedom of NC,” a regionally produced film that addresses slavery and the quest for freedom during the Civil War.
“I thought it was awesome,” said Antonio Overton, following a showing of the film in the auditorium at Perquimans County High School.
Overton, who attended the movie with his children, said he appreciated the movie because it showed that people who were enslaved all had lives before they were captured and brought to the Americas.
“Freedom of NC” centers around 14-year-old Sarah, who lives on a plantation with her enslaved mother and several brothers in eastern North Carolina. Sarah dreams of freedom and suggests running away, but at first her family opposes her notions. After Sarah discovers a doll that contains clues to achieving their freedom, her family decides to join her in escaping.
Overton’s son Kingston said he liked how Sarah and her family stuck together once they fled the plantation and continued to resist efforts to capture them.
“I liked that they stood up for themselves,” said Kingston, 8.
Kingston’s sister also enjoyed the bond Sarah and her family shared.
“I liked how they weren’t afraid to be themselves and they stayed true to who they were,” said Gorgeous Overton, 13.
“Freedom of NC” was written and directed by Greenville native James Jones, owner of Bear Hug Productions. The 2-plus hour movie was filmed on location at the Historic Hope Plantation in Windsor. At least once in the movie Bertie County is mentioned.
The film was shown two weeks ago at RCE Theaters in Roanoke Rapids and was shown again at the Turnage Theater in Washington, N.C., Saturday.
The movie received positive viewer reviews at its page at the International Movie Data Base website, IMDb.com.
“This film has a lot of emotion and keeps you on the edge of your seat all the way through,” wrote one IMDb.com user.
“Proud to witness such a production coming out of eastern North Carolina,” another user commented.