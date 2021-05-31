Memorial Day in our small town represents patriotism, civic pride and serves as a tribute to those heroes who gave their lives to preserve the American legacy of freedom.
Rather than wax poetic like some pontificating poppinjay liberal journalist, this country editor is going to take a different tact, as always, by just telling it like it is.
More than a hundred patriotic souls attended Perquimans' Memorial Day Service Monday in front of the historic county courthouse.
Guest speaker Reverend Matthew Brunoehler’s speech is included at the bottom of this story, a first draft of history.
Music was provided by Perquimans County High School band under the skilled direction of Band Director Evan Copeland.
Posting of Colors was by Post 236 Color Guard
Wreaths were laid by:
- American Legion Post 126 – Rick Caporale, commander
- American Legion Unit 126 Ladies Auxiliary, Parisanne Turcotte, president.
- American Legion Post 362 -Reggie White, commander
- Perquimans County – Frank Heath, county manager
- Town of Herford – Mayor Earnell Brown
- Town of Winfall – Mayor Pro Tem Ken Rominger
- Colonial Dames – Kay Cavney
- NC Society of the Sons of the American Revolution – Chris Grimes
There was a salute to the military services and a roll call of service members who were born in Perquimans County or having made the wise decision to move there since last Memorial Day – 65 military service members.
Caporale, Post 126 Commander. offered a note of welcome.
Master of Ceremony, Rev Carroll Bundy, gave the invocation.
Boy Scout Troop 150/Cub Scout Pack 150 representatives led the Pledge of Allegiance.
National Anthem was performed by the PCHS Band.
POW/MIA Observance was presented by Marshall Jordan, American Legion Post 362.
Introduction of guest speaker was by Bill Manke, Post 126.
Guest Speaker was Reverend Matthew Brunoehler (see remarks below).
Closing remarks was by Dean Engelhardt, Post 126 vice commander
Benediction was by William Modlin, Post 362.
No matter what time and place, Taps echoes an eternity.
Years from now when we look back, we’ll know what America stood for in 2021.
Brunoehler’s speech – “Freedom isn’t free”
Bill (Manke) thank you for that introduction and also thank you for the invitation to speak today.
I have entitled my talk today, “freedom isn’t free”
That phrase has been used to the point where it has lost some of its meaning lately.
My generation of warfighters has inherited a culture of appreciation far different from that of our Vietnam Veteran parents and grandparents.
We as a country seem to have learned that even if we disagree with the policies of our government, those who implement our strategic national policy objectives… the person whose boots are still caked with the mud of distant lands; deserve respect and appreciation and support…
But today is not for those who returned.
Memorial Day has been a national holiday in this country since the Civil War.
As two sides of a bloody conflict tried to pick up the pieces and grieve, and process and unify (willingly or reticently); there needed to be acknowledgement of what was lost. There needed to be community momentum to support the families whose sons or husbands or father didn’t come home.
That historical precedent is still important for us today for the two points I want to make.
First, gold star families deserve our best. For those not familiar, gold star families refers to those who lost a loved one in hostile operations overseas. The practice of service banners began in WWI with blue stars to denote those serving overseas and gold stars being added in the unfortunate event of their loved one becoming a casualty of war.
Memorial Day should serve as a reminder that their sacrifice and loss; which they confront every day, should not be something they ever confront alone.
As mentioned in my introduction, my life has been redirected toward building Christian community as a Lutheran Pastor. Community is how we as human beings experience in this life, a foretaste of God’s kingdom come. When we are there for one another in the darkest moments, when we see someone’s grief and rather than look or run away, shed a tear of our own, then God’s goodness and love can shine through us.
When we reach out a helping hand with time and compassion or open our pocketbooks and support organizations that do good work, then God’s will is done. Grief and despair will not have the last word.
At a minimum, we as a nation are called to do that for our Gold Star families… not just once a year but every day…
But that leads me to my second point.
The young sergeants and 1st lieutenants, LtJG’s, Petty Officers, and Airmen that didn't come home, these heroes died in defense of an ideal. A document...
Our U.S. Constitution and its subsequent amendments, the first 10 of which are our bill of rights were written according to its preamble for purposes of forming a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.
If the purpose of the document, these heroes died in the process of supporting and defending is to form a more perfect union, and establish justice, and insure domestic tranquility… then we have a role to play in their honor as well.
Our role is seeking justice. Our role is holding our elected officials accountable so that the government, charged with legislating and executing the laws of this country as outlined in the first several articles of the U.S. Constitution actually do their jobs instead of pitting us against one another to pass the buck. The way we hold elected officials accountable is by voting.
Our role, is to be good citizens of this country; and raise our families to do the same… to be good neighbors. God might have a thing or two to say about being a good neighbor… and that’s because God loves us, sacrificed for us, and wants us to experience joy and peace in this life and the next.
So…
In summary, my two points were, every day is memorial day for those who lost someone. Love and support them, not just today but every day.
And…
Do not let the sacrifice of those who died be in vain. Though we share in the hope of resurrection for all who die in the Lord, the shortness of their lives is a debt this nation owes. We pay that debt by being good citizens. By being informed... By being engaged… by respecting the rule of law and the concerns of our neighbors… A place to start, be a good neighbor.
Let us pray,
Merciful God, we give you thanks for the lives of those who died in support of our great nation. We pray that your light and compassion would guide us as we seek to honor their memory, be good neighbors, and serve you. We pray for comfort, and healing, and support for Gold Star families. And we pray for this country.
Please sing with me:
God bless America
Land that I love
Stand beside her
And guide her
Through the night with a light from above
From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans, white with foam.
God bless America - My Home Sweet Home
God bless America - My Home Sweet Home. Amen