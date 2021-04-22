ELIZABETH CITY -- About 200 people were peacefully protesting outside City Hall Wednesday night during a special City Council meeting that was called in the wake of the fatal shooting of a Black man by a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy earlier in the day.
City Manager Montré Freeman said around 150 police officers from various law enforcement agencies were ready to respond if those protests turned violent.
“We have about 150 officers on the ground,” Freeman said.
Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe told council that the protests of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death so far have been a “peaceful assembly” but that the police department was prepared to quickly respond to any situation.
“We have the resources on the ground and imbedded as we speak,” Buffaloe said. “People are (peacefully) expressing their views and they have the right to express their views.’’
Buffaloe told council that a curfew was not needed but he left open that possibility if the protests don’t remain peaceful. Freeman has the authority to implement a curfew.
“I will be in contact with the city manager if that need arises,” Buffaloe said. “If we see a curfew is needed, I will definitely be in contact with him.”
Freeman also told councilors that if protests don’t remain peaceful that the city would probably need to declare a state of emergency in order to receive help from the N.C. National Guard.
“The state of emergency would have to come from the mayor,” Freeman said. “In the event that we need it, then I will be quickly corresponding with the council so that we are all on one page.’’
But that help, if it was needed, would probably be three days away.
“If we enact one (state of emergency) and we need National Guard help, we are three days away from that help,” Freeman said. “That is what we were told today. It would take about three days.”
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating Brown’s fatal shooting. Sheriff deputies from Pasquotank and Dare counties were executing a search warrant when the shooting occurred in the 400 block of Perry Street around 8:30 a.m.
Councilors Michael Brooks, Gabriel Adkins and Darius Horton were on the scene of the shooting Wednesday morning and they called for the special meeting around 11 a.m.
All three councilors said the SBI investigation needs to be transparent and truthful.
“We are still very early in this investigation, and a lot of the questions people are asking, we don’t know the answers to,” Adkins said at Monday’s meeting. “There is process, and we have to stay in that process. But we want to make sure it is transparent and there is no covering up.’’
Brooks said if the shooting was unjustified then it’s “murder.”
“We are not saying the sheriff’s department was wrong,” Brooks said. “But we are not saying they were right, either. The people want answers. We don’t know anything.”
Horton said body camera footage of the shooting and a copy of the search warrant needs to be released.
“That needs to be released immediately,” Horton said.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, who represents Pasquotank County in the state Legislature, urged residents to remain calm in the wake of the officer-involved shooting.
Hunter, D-Hertford, said the community should let the SBI investigation run its course before drawing any conclusions.
“I urge that there be no violence in our community,” Hunter said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the Brown family, the Pasquotank Sherriff’s Department and all the citizens of Pasquotank County.”
Hunter said local, state and federal officials need to continue to address such issues as police use of excessive force, racial profiling and racial disparities in arrests, convictions and sentencing.
“We are yet again witnessing another officer-involved shooting resulting in the loss of life of another African-American male,” Hunter said.
Hunter is co-chairman of the House Select Committee on Community Relations, Law Enforcement and Justice and said the General Assembly is working on criminal justice reforms.
“The committee has only begun to scratch the surface of these multi-layered issues and members have introduced targeted legislation to this end,” Hunter said.